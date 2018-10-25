Morning News Call - India, October 25

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. GMF: OIL OUTLOOK Reuters correspondents Amanda Cooper and Jessica Resnick-Ault take your questions at 1900 IST about energy markets in the rapid-fire, weekly segment "Lock, Stock and Barrel". To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Wipro sees challenges in U.S healthcare amid Obamacare uncertainties Indian software services exporter Wipro on Wednesday called out its healthcare services business in the United States as a challenge as uncertainties over Obamacare meant insurers are holding off on big technology expenditure. • Kraft Heinz to sell part of India business for about $630 million Kraft Heinz will sell part of its Indian business, including brands such as malt-based drink Complan and energy drink Glucon-D, for 45.95 billion rupees, at a time when Indian consumers are demanding healthier, sugar-free alternatives. • IndiGo moves to preserve cash after first quarterly loss InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo has pushed back plans to own Airbus A320neo planes to preserve cash and will continue to lease them, its interim CEO said on Wednesday after the company posted its first quarterly loss since 2015. • Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit rises nearly 15 percent, misses estimates Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 14.8 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher interest and fee income, but missed analysts' expectations. • Airtel Africa raises $1.25 billion from SoftBank, five other investors Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, said on Wednesday it raised $1.25 billion from six global investors including SoftBank, Warburg Pincus and Temasek. • IDFC Bank posts first quarterly loss since market debut IDFC Bank on Wednesday posted its first quarterly loss since its stock market debut in November 2015, as the bank set aside funds to comply with regulatory norms. • Bajaj Auto Q2 profit climbs, beating estimates Bajaj Auto posted a 3.65 percent rise in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates, helped by higher sales volume. • Bharti Infratel Q2 profit falls about 6 percent Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel's second-quarter profit fell about 6 percent, hurt by higher expenses, but beat analysts' estimates. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Obama, Clinton among targets of suspected bombs ahead of U.S. election Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were among the targets of suspected package bombs delivered to several high-profile Democrats and CNN in what New York officials on Wednesday called an act of terrorism. • FOCUS-Smartphones emerge as bright spot for Indian manufacturing Smartphone-maker Lava is a small player in India's booming mobile communications industry, but it has become a poster child for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious effort to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing. Just a few years ago, Lava imported cheap phones from China. Now it builds its own devices at two factories on the outskirts of New Delhi that employ about 3,500 people, and expansion plans are in the works. • Saudi crown prince vows to bring Khashoggi killers to justice Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed on Wednesday that the killers of Jamal Khashoggi would be brought to justice, in his first public comments since the journalist's murder sparked global condemnation. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were 1 percent lower at 10,136, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar after a selloff in U.S. equities spilled over to Asian currencies and equities. • Indian government bonds may edge higher in early trade as crude oil prices extended this week's fall, improving the inflation outlook. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.84 percent-7.90 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks plunged again on Wednesday, confirming a correction for the Nasdaq and erasing the Dow and the S&P 500's gains for the year, as disappointing forecasts from chipmakers and weak home sales data fueled jitters about economic and profit growth. • Asian shares dived as hundreds of billions of dollars haemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year. • The Japanese yen rose against the dollar as a rout on Wall Street and weak European and U.S. economic data dented global risk sentiment, sending investors scurrying to safe-haven assets including government bonds. • U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in stocks and ongoing political uncertainty ahead of the U.S. congressional elections. • Oil prices fell by around one percent, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year's gains. • Gold prices firmed early, hovering near a more than three-month high reached earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar eased and Asian stocks slumped after Wall Street surrendered all its gains for the year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.18/73.21 October 24 -$279.57 mln $182.97 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.87 pct Month-to-date -$2.62 bln -$1.74 bln Year-to-date -$4.79 bln -$8.49 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.2200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru)