Morning News Call - India, October 25

FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: State Bank of India earnings conference call in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • Malaysia works to resolve spat with India, hopes won't affect 16-nation trade deal Malaysia is working to resolve a spat with India over Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's stance on Kashmir, and hoping that a 16-nation trade pact, which includes India, will be signed this year despite the strained ties, its trade minister said. • India's ruling BJP wins in big western state, scouts for ally in other Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party retained its control over a big western state on Tuesday and was left scouting for an ally to keep hold of a northern state, after the two election races turned out to be closer than forecast. • IndiGo reports biggest quarterly loss, cuts expansion targets India's biggest airline IndiGo reported its biggest ever quarterly loss on higher maintenance costs and cut capacity expansion targets, at a time when the industry is grappling with slowing passenger growth in a sluggish economy. • India's mobile operators face $13 billion bill after court ruling Top court on Thursday upheld a demand by the country's telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees in overdue levies and interest, sending their shares tumbling. • Maruti Suzuki profit dented by Indian auto slowdown Maruti Suzuki reported a 39% slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, ahead of the crucial festive season, as the country's biggest carmaker by market value struggled with a slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy. • U.S. SEC investigates India's Infosys on whistleblower complaints Infosys on Thursday said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into whistleblower claims that the Indian software services firm used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit. • India jumps 14 places on World Bank's ease of doing business list Faster bankruptcy resolution and issuance of construction permits helped India jump 14 places in the World Bank's annual ranking of countries for their ease of doing business, but at 63rd it was still way behind the likes of China and Malaysia. • India eyes energy deals with Saudi Arabia during Modi's visit India hopes to sign energy deals with Saudi Arabia that include its participation in India's strategic petroleum reserve, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the kingdom next week, a government official said on Thursday. • Airbnb bets on women hosts, millennial travellers for growth in India Home rental company Airbnb Inc is betting on women in India opening up their homes to travellers, especially millennials, to fuel its growth in the country, a senior company executive told Reuters. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • British PM Johnson calls for December 12 election to break Brexit deadlock Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Thursday for a general election on Dec. 12 to break Britain's Brexit impasse, conceding for the first time he will not meet his "do or die" deadline to leave the European Union next week. • Amazon's gloomy holiday forecast misses estimates, shares fall 7% Amazon.com on Thursday forecast revenue and profit for the holiday quarter below expectations, as it faces fierce competition and rising costs from its plan to speed up delivery times globally. • Samsung heir appears at court for his bribery trial Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee appeared at a Seoul courtroom for the start of a bribery trial that could result in a tougher sentence after South Korea's top court ordered a review of his graft case. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% lower at 11,582.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the U.S. currency as traders await progress in Brexit negotiations and China-U.S. trade talks. • Indian government bonds are expected to trade largely unchanged because of an absence of triggers ahead of a holiday-truncated week. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.67%-6.72% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Thursday following strong quarterly reports from several technology companies, including Microsoft, but dour results from 3M Co stymied the Dow Jones Industrial Average. • Asian shares inched up, tracking small gains in world markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns, while sterling weakened as the prospect of a UK election added fresh uncertainty to Brexit dramas. • The British pound fell versus the dollar and the euro after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for an election cast yet more uncertainty over Britain's divorce from the European Union. • U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday after trading lower for much of the session, as investors consolidated positions ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that is expected to result in an interest rate cut for a third time this year. • Oil prices stepped back after three straight days of gains, hurt by renewed concerns about fuel demand in light of gloomy economic growth forecasts. • Gold rose to a fresh two-week high, as weak U.S. economic data spurred expectations for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.00/71.03 October 24 (149.07) crore (617.57) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.68% Month-to-date 3,855 crore 122 crore Year-to-date 60,040 crore 29,308 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] $1 = 70.96 Indian rupees)