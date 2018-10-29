Morning News Call - India, October 29

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - TRADE WARS Dr. Frank Jurgen Richter, the former director of World Economic Forum and the chairman of Horasis, joins us to talk about the impact of the trade wars on the world economy and much more at 1630 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Open rift between RBI, govt as official warns of catastrophe In a sign of a mounting policy struggle between India's central bank and the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a top bank official warned on Friday that undermining a central bank's independence could be "potentially catastrophic". • ICICI Bank Q2 profit halves, but asset quality improves ICICI Bank reported on Friday a bigger than expected 56 percent decline in second-quarter net profit, as expenses increased, but the lender's bad loan ratio improved. • ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel chosen as final bidders for Essar Steel Creditors of Essar Steel India have approved a joint offer by ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp as the final bid for the debt-laden asset, ArcelorMittal said in a statement on Friday. • Dr. Reddy's Q2 profit soars past market estimates Dr.Reddy's Laboratories posted a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit as higher sales in some emerging countries offset a marginal decline in business in North America, a key market for the Indian generic drugmaker. • Yes Bank sinks on management woes, IL&FS exposure Uncertainty around the succession plans for Yes Bank's chief executive and exposure to debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) sent the lender's stock low on Friday, a day after it reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's industrial profits growth slows for fifth month as orders wane Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed for the fifth consecutive month in September as sales of raw materials and manufactured goods further ebbed, pointing to cooling domestic demand in the world's second-biggest economy. • IBM to acquire software company Red Hat for $34 billion IBM said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire U.S. software company Red Hat for $34 billion, including debt, as it seeks to diversify its technology hardware and consulting business into higher-margin products and services. • Sri Lanka crisis turns violent as one killed at ex-minister's office A political crisis in Sri Lanka took a deadly turn on Sunday, with one person killed when a sacked cabinet minister tried to re-enter his office, days after the president removed the prime minister and installed a powerful ally of China in his place. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at 10,095.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency, after the dollar index slipped from more than two-month highs amid further Wall Street losses. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher after the central bank announced open market purchase plans for November, while the local currency is also expected to strengthen against the dollar in early trade. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.80 percent-7.85 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 ended at its lowest level since early May on Friday and flirted with correction territory after technology and internet shares sold off further, capping another volatile week for U.S. stocks. • Asian shares bounced from last week's steep declines, though sentiment remained fragile amid heightened worries about corporate earnings and a slowdown in global economic growth. • The dollar held firm against a basket of its key rivals, not far off a 10-week peak hit after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected and as global risk sentiment remained fragile. • U.S. Treasury yields dropped to three-week lows on Friday as stocks sank in volatile trading, boosting demand for safe-haven government debt. • Oil prices were stable, supported by a bounce in Asian stocks, but analysts said sentiment remained cautious after a plunge in financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may be slowing. • Gold prices inched down early to drift away from a more than three-month high hit in the previous session, pressured as the dollar firmed and Asian stocks edged up after setbacks last week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.31/73.34 October 26 -$184.74 mln -$32.36 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.87 pct Month-to-date -$3.05 bln -$1.60 bln Year-to-date -$5.23 bln -$8.35 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.4550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)