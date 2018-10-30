Morning News Call - India, October 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to attend FICCI’s Education Summit in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - U.S. MIDTERMS FOCUS We discuss whether the Democrats will be able to win the necessary 24 seats to flip the House, any major surprises to look out for, and what the result would mean for the Trump presidency, with Professor Joseph Siracusa, Professor of Human Security and International Diplomacy, RMIT University, at 1000 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian government very upset with central bank for making rift public-sources Indian government officials are very upset with the central bank for publicly talking about a rift with the government, fearing it could tarnish the country's image among investors, senior officials said on Monday. • FOCUS-After years of global success, India's Reliance Industries faces oil shock at home Reliance Industries, currently India's second most valuable listed company, got rich by trading fuel across Asia, Africa and Europe while effectively ignoring its home market. Reliance's refineries processed crude from the nearby Middle East and sold fuel to fast-growing markets in North Asia including China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. • BPCL Q2 profit almost halved by refinery fire, misses estimates Bharat Petroleum profit nearly halved in the second quarter, well below analysts' expectations, after a unit at its Mumbai refinery was closed by a fire. • Tata Power Q2 profit soars 88.5 percent Tata Power posted an 88.46 percent surge in second-quarter profit on Monday, underpinned by higher revenue from its power business. • FOCUS-Singapore Airlines-backed Vistara bets on upmarket model in frugal India In the highly price-sensitive Indian aviation market, Vistara, a full-service carrier backed by local conglomerate Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is betting it can convince passengers to buy higher fares in return for superior service. • Union Bank of India posts surprise Q2 profit as bad loan provisions fall Union Bank of India posted a surprise quarterly profit on Monday as the state-controlled lender set aside lower provisions for bad loans. • Tata ends ties with firm run by media figure accused of sexual misconduct Tata Sons on Monday said it will stop working with Counselage, a marketing firm run by media personality Suhel Seth who has been accused of sexual misconduct. • Airtel Africa says IPO plans on track Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel, on Monday said preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) are on track. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. restricts exports to Chinese semiconductor firm Fujian Jinhua President Donald Trump's administration took action on Monday to cut off a Chinese state-backed chipmaker from U.S. suppliers amid allegations the firm stole intellectual property from U.S. semiconductor company Micron Technology. • China factory growth seen cooling further as U.S. tariff impact mounts Growth in China's factory sector likely cooled further in October as domestic demand faltered and exporters felt a bigger sting from an intensifying trade war with the United States, a Reuters poll showed. • Germany's under-fire Merkel plans era-ending exit in 2021 Germany's Angela Merkel said that her fourth term as chancellor would be her last and that she would step down as leader of the Christian Democrats, heralding the end of a 13-year era in which she has dominated European politics. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.6 percent lower at 10,219.50, from their previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency as most Asian currencies fell amid a report that the U.S. is readying fresh tariffs on Chinese imports. • Indian government bonds may open little changed after sharp gains on Monday, as likely losses in the rupee may offset positive impact from the central bank’s announcement of bond purchase plan. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.79 percent-7.85 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index ending close to confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries about U.S.-China trade policy tensions and a sharp drop in the big technology and internet shares. • Asian shares came under pressure with Chinese markets and the yuan falling, hurt by fresh worries about the intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war and tracking losses in Wall Street indexes. • The dollar firmed against its rivals, supported by a safe haven bid as rising trade tensions and fears of a slowdown in global economic growth weighed on investors' appetite for risk assets. • Yields on U.S. Treasury bonds fell modestly on Monday afternoon after stocks took a nosedive on a report that President Donald Trump was preparing more tariffs on imports from China. • Brent oil prices fell, weighed down by ongoing weakness in global stock markets and by signs of rising global supply despite looming sanctions on Iran's crude exports. • Gold prices inched down as the U.S. dollar gained on worries over slowing economic growth and fears the Sino-U.S. trade war could intensify again. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 73.46/73.49 October 29 -$303.97 mln $140.17 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.81 pct Month-to-date -$3.24 bln -$1.46 bln Year-to-date -$5.42 bln -$8.21 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 73.3950 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)