Morning News Call - India, October 30

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Reuters equities correspondents in London and New York examine how a busy corporate earnings week is playing out on bourses on both sides of the Atlantic. To join the conversation at 6:30 pm IST, click here refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • IndiGo places historic order for 300 Airbus planes Indian budget carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least $33 billion at recent catalogue prices, handing the European planemaker what could be its biggest ever order from a single carrier. • Modi says Saudi to invest in India's downstream oil, gas projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia will invest in downstream oil and gas projects in India as part of a strategic partnership between the two countries, a move that would also help the world's top oil exporter find a stable outlet for its crude. • India forms panel to address telecoms woes -ministry source India has formed a panel of bureaucrats to suggest ways to alleviate financial pressures on the telecoms sector, a ministry source said on Tuesday, days after a court order that will push mobile carriers to pay overdue government levies and interest. • Airtel postpones Q2 results as sector stares at massive payouts Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it would need more time to release its September-quarter earnings report, as the Indian company weighs the impact of a recent court ruling asking telecom firms to pay $13 billion in dues to the government. • Indian steelmakers face debt challenges after ill-timed bets India's biggest steelmakers may be suffering from buyer's remorse as assets they bought from bankrupt rivals stretch their bottom lines while market conditions have worsened. • India's competition watchdog to probe SoftBank's Oyo, MakeMyTrip An Indian regulator has ordered an investigation into allegations that hotel-booking service MakeMyTrip gives special treatment to SoftBank-backed hotel chain Oyo on its platform, stifling competition in the industry. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S.-China trade deal might not be ready for signing in Chile -U.S. official An interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected but that does not mean the accord is falling apart, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday. • Britain set for December 12 election to break the Brexit deadlock Britain will hold its first December election in almost a century after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock. • White House adviser tells lawmakers Trump Ukraine call raised national security concerns A senior White House official testified on Tuesday he was so alarmed by hearing U.S. President Donald Trump ask Ukraine's president to investigate a political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, that he reported the matter to a White House lawyer. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,809.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar, as bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut offset concerns about a delay in the U.S.-China trade agreement. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged in early session, amid lack of fresh triggers and as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision that is due later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.66%-6.72% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 edged lower to snap a four-session win streak on Tuesday and it retreated from a record high as investors grappled with a flood of earnings and the latest update on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. • A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. • The dollar traded narrowly as markets braced for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while the sterling steadied as Britain heads for an early general election the prime minister hopes will break the deadlock over Brexit. • U.S. Treasury yields were lower, though moves were generally muted, on Tuesday, the first of the two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting after which it is expected to announce its third interest-rate cut this year. • Oil prices slipped, with U.S. crude falling for a third day after an industry report that stocks at the Cushing delivery hub for the benchmark rose last week, shrugging off a drop in overall inventories. • Gold prices held steady on prospects of a delay in the U.S.-China trade pact, while cautious investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.82/70.85 October 29 (407.93) crore 1,434.72 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.68% Month-to-date 3,254 crore 1,174 crore Year-to-date 59,439 crore 30,360 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.88 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)