Morning News Call - India, October 30
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 3:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, October 30

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    4:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar to brief media on
sanctioning line-of-credit to corporates for renewable power projects in Mumbai.
    
    GMF: LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD
    FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 06:30 pm IST. To
join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • ICICI Bank's Q2 profit falls, awaits central bank report
    ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 34 percent fall in
second-quarter profit partly due to a smaller gain from the sale of a stake in a
business, but bad loans remained stable.
    • India's Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
    Maruti Suzuki India, the country's biggest carmaker, said on Friday it
planned to build electric cars as the government strives to electrify all new
vehicles by 2030, though it didn't give a timeline for the process.
    • India's state-run Canara Bank posts worse-than-expected fall in Q2 profit
    India's state-run Canara Bank Ltd reported a 27 percent fall in
second-quarter profit on lower interest income.
    • India's ONGC Q2 profit rises 3 pct, beats estimates
    India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd reported on Saturday a 3.1 percent rise
in second-quarter profit, ahead of analysts' expectations.
    • India's ITC Q2 profit rises about 6 pct
    India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd posted a nearly 6 percent rise in
quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lower costs.
    • India's IOC posts nearly 18 pct jump in Q2 profit, but misses estimates
    Indian Oil Corp Ltd reported a nearly 18 percent rise in second-quarter
profit, but missed estimates by a wide margin.
    • Indian Oil aims for LNG import capacity of 13.5 mln tonnes in 5 yrs
    State-owned Indian Oil Corp Ltd aims to have capacity to import about 13.5
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in five years, its head of
business development said on Friday, helping India to gradually move to a
gas-based economy.
    • Indian firms eye stake in Adnoc's offshore oil concession
    Indian oil firms are in talks with state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
(Adnoc) to acquire a stake in its ADMA-OPCO offshore oil concession when it
comes up in 2018, Indian officials said on Friday.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Japan's retail sales show strength in consumer spending
    Japan's retail sales rose in September at the fastest pace in three months
as shoppers spent more on clothes and daily goods in a sign that consumer
spending remains strong due to a tight labour market.
    • Hundreds of thousands march for unified Spain, poll shows depths of
division
    Hundreds of thousands of supporters of a unified Spain filled Barcelona's
streets on Sunday in one of the biggest shows of force yet by the so-called
silent majority that has watched as regional political leaders push for Catalan
independence.
    • Flood of Chinese capital seen shaking up aviation finance
    A flood of low-cost Chinese funding is shaking up the global aircraft
leasing market, with Chinese capital now accounting for 28 percent of the $261
billion deployed by leasing firms worldwide, a study suggested.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,385.00, trading up 0.13 percent from its
previous close.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to trade lower, as the central bank
announced yet another open market sale next month. The yield on the benchmark
6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 may trade in a 6.80 percent-6.84 percent
band.
    • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar in early
trade, tracking Asian peers, with the greenback trading lower in early trade
from last week’s sharp gains post an upbeat third-quarter U.S. GDP data.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street climbed on Friday as a surge in the tech sector and a rally in
Amazon shares helped push the Nasdaq to its best day in nearly a year.
    • Asian shares climbed and crude oil rose to a 2-year top, while the euro
loitered around a 3-month low as the European Central Bank's decision to extend
its stimulus further fattened the dollar's yield advantage.
    • The dollar hovered near three-month highs against a currency basket, while
the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank and unrest in Spain's
Catalonia led it to post its worst week this year.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as Catalonia's parliament declared
independence from Spain and as reports emerged that President Donald Trump
favored Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to lead the U.S. central bank.

    • Oil markets were stable, with Brent remaining above $60 per barrel
supported by expectations that an OPEC-led production cut due to expire next
March would be extended.
    • Gold slipped as investors remained cautious ahead of the naming of the
next U.S. Federal Reserve chair and ahead of a two-day Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) meeting, both this week.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES     DEBT
 PNDF spot         65.02/65.05  October 27       -$98.60 mln  -$31.12 mln
 10-yr bond yield  6.96 pct     Month-to-date    $266 mln     $2.27 bln
                                Year-to-date     $5.62 bln    $25.55 bln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 65.0300 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.