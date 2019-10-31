Morning News Call - India, October 31

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Bank of India management organises Vigilance Awareness Week in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release September infrastructure output data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE Dhara Ranasinghe, Reuters senior European government bonds correspondent, discusses trends in fixed income markets at 5:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click here refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian lobby group warns of telecoms catastrophe, Reliance disagrees India's telecoms sector and leading players Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will face an "unprecedented crisis" if the government refuses to relax its demand for $13 billion in outstanding dues, a lobby group says. • India moves to divide Jammu and Kashmir state despite protests, attacks India will formally split up disputed Jammu and Kashmir state into two federal territories today, aiming to tighten its grip on the restive region that has been in the grip of a harsh security clampdown for nearly three months. • Malaysia says trade spat with India over palm oil will not be prolonged A Malaysian minister on Wednesday said a boycott of the country's palm oil by Indian traders will likely not be prolonged as there were not enough supplies from top producer Indonesia to cover the shortfall. • Amazon pumps in more than $600 mln into India units Amazon.com has invested around 45 billion rupees into its Indian subsidiaries as the Seattle-based e-commerce giant ramps up operations in one of its fastest growing markets. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. Fed cuts interest rates, signals it is on hold The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain U.S. growth despite a slowdown in other parts of the world, but signaled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse. • Apple tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook Apple on Wednesday forecast sales for the crucial holiday shopping quarter ahead of Wall Street expectations, with Chief Executive Tim Cook seeing strong sales of the wearables such as the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro and hoping for a U.S.-China trade deal by year-end. • Samsung Electronics upbeat on chip outlook as Q3 profit plunges Samsung Electronics said chip sales should pick up next year after it reported that third-quarter operating profit more than halved due to low prices of memory chips amid a prolonged industry downturn. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.4% higher at 11,893.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the U.S. currency amid broad dollar weakness after the Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate for the third time this year. • Indian federal government bonds are likely to rise tracking the fall in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve cut policy rates as expected. The yield on India's benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.64%-6.69% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record for the second time in three sessions, after a policy statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve that cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. • Asian shares rose and U.S. stock futures edged higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to keep economic expansion on track. • The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies, reversing earlier gains, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but signalled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause, as was broadly expected. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year, as expected, but signaled that monetary easing could be on hold. • Oil prices rose as investors banked on more economic stimulus by China after weak PMI data, partly recovering from losses in the previous session on a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. • Gold prices edged higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, even as the central bank dropped a previous reference in its statement that signalled future rate cuts. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.94/70.97 October 30 1,519.60 crore 2,017.63 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.66% Month-to-date 4,773 crore 3,191 crore Year-to-date 60,958 crore 32,377 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)