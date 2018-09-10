Morning News Call - India, September 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:30 pm: Aadhar Housing Finance to announce forthcoming public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - FX WEEKAHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Walmart unit asked to explain India business model after Flipkart buy India's National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, a local semi-judicial body, has asked a Walmart unit to explain its business model in India, following an objection raised by a traders body against its $16 billion acquisition of e-commerce firm Flipkart. • RBI defends 72 rupee/dollar mark strongly - dealers The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened heavily in the foreign exchange market on Friday, mounting a formidable defence of the 72 rupee to the dollar mark in a reversal of its light-handed approach in the last few weeks, dealers said. • India Apr-Jun balance of payments in deficit for first time in 6 quarters India's overall balance of payments slipped into deficit for the first time in six quarters in April-June on large foreign dollar outflows. • SEBI working group proposes relaxing foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians A working group of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday recommended relaxing foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians. • Pollution regulator issues environmental notices to Coal India The pollution regulator for the eastern Indian state of Odisha issued notices to Coal India mines with combined annual capacity of 20 million tonnes over environmental failings, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday. • Infosys to expand in SE Asia with Temasek JV India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys said on Friday it formed a joint venture with Singapore state investor Temasek as it expands its presence in Southeast Asia. • J&J to work with India on compensation for recalled hip implants Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said it would work with the Indian government to compensate patients who had suffered from hip implants that were recalled by the U.S. healthcare firm eight years ago after data showed high failure rates. • Suzuki to start testing EV prototype in India from Oct - chairman Japans's Suzuki Motor will start testing prototypes of electric vehicles in India by October, its chairman said on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's August producer inflation eases, points to more pressure on economy China's producer inflation cooled in August amid softening domestic demand, pointing to a steady slowing in growth in the world's second biggest economy as it confronts heightened risks to the outlook from a heated trade dispute with the United States. • Alibaba's Jack Ma to step down in one year, Zhang to become chairman Jack Ma, the charismatic co-founder of China's largest e-commerce firm Alibaba, will step down as chairman in exactly one year on Sept. 10, 2019, the company said. • CBS CEO Moonves resigns amid new allegations of sexual misconduct Leslie Moonves, the top executive at CBS since 2006 and a major figure at the broadcast network and media company for more than two decades, resigned on Sunday amid a new wave of allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures trading at 11,580, down 0.5 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely fall below 72 against the dollar after average hourly earnings in the U.S. rose by the most since mid-2009, lifting Treasury yields. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower today tracking an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in an 8.02 percent-8.08 percent band today, a dealer with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes fell as U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of additional tariffs on Chinese imports and Apple indicated that some of its products could be subjected to such levies. • Asian shares started the week in the red, faltering for the eighth straight day while the dollar held on to recent gains as U.S. President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China. • The dollar held largely steady against a basket of major currencies thanks to strong U.S. August jobs data and amid fears of a possible escalation in the China-U.S. trade conflict. • U.S. benchmark Treasury yields rose on Friday to their highest levels in almost a month after the largest annual increase in wages since 2009 raised expectations of higher inflation. • Oil prices rose as U.S. drilling for new production stalled and as the market eyed tighter conditions once Washington's sanctions against Iran's crude exports kick in from November. • Gold held on to a small loss from the previous session, as the dollar firmed amid expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September and fears of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.75/71.78 September 7 $5.23 mln -$61.06 mln 10-yr bond yield -- Month-to-date $266.73 mln -$647.78 mln Year-to-date -$590.73 mln -$5.79 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.78 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru)