Morning News Call - India, September 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairman M.S. Sahoo at FICCI’s Annual Capital Market Conference in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: ICRA webinar on state government finances in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - GLOBAL MARKETS As the Fed has set itself on the tightening path and global trade wars show few signs of abating, are markets finally getting in touch with reality? Is the rout in emerging markets here to stay, and will the contagion spread? We speak to one of the most well-known names in global finance, Mohamed A. El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor, Allianz SE, who was on Foreign Policy's list of "Top 100 Global Thinkers" for four consecutive years till 2012. To join the conversation at 3:30 am IST on Wednesday, click on the link: here Send your questions to divya.chowdhury@tr.com. INDIA TOP NEWS • India opposition block roads, offices shut in fuel price protests Nationwide protests against record high petrol and diesel prices shut down businesses, government offices and schools in many parts of India on Monday, and in some places protesters blocked trains and roads and vandalised vehicles. • SpiceJet to launch air cargo services from September 18 SpiceJet said on Monday it would launch dedicated air cargo services from Sept. 18 as the low-cost airline looks to boost revenue and expand its footprint beyond commercial passenger operations. • POLL-India's August inflation seen easing below RBI's mid-term target Indian inflation likely eased below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target in August on softer food prices, a Reuters poll showed, raising the probability the central bank will keep interest rates on hold at its next rate review. • Eros elbows way into China through content licensing deal with iQiyi Movie production house Eros International on Monday said it partnered with China streaming service iQiyi to provide Indian movies such as Bollywood blockbusters "Dabangg" and "Devdas" in the country. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • North Korea's Kim asks Trump for another meeting in new letter U.S. President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asking for a second meeting and the White House is already looking at scheduling one, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday. • U.S. Republicans urge more tax cuts as elections near With congressional elections looming, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday proposed more deficit-expanding tax cuts, an effort seen by some tax experts as unlikely to become law and geared chiefly toward winning votes. • Japan's Renesas to buy U.S. chipmaker IDT for $6.7 billion Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics said it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Integrated Device Technology for about $6.7 billion, aiming to boost its expertise in self-driving car technologies. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,474.00, down 0.1 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall further against the dollar in the wake of a Chinese yuan-led decline in regional currencies. • Indian government bonds will likely fall today as crude oil prices continued to rise and as an expected weakness in the local currency may impact investor appetite. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 8.13 percent-8.19 percent band today, a dealer with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks mostly edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounding to snap a four-day losing streak, although a drop in Apple kept gains in check. • Asian shares were struggling to snap an eight-session losing streak as investors decided no news was good news on tariffs, while the pound touched a five-week top on hints a Brexit deal might be nearer. • The euro and sterling held onto overnight gains against the dollar after the European Union's chief negotiator raised hopes of a deal for Britain to leave the economic bloc being struck in the coming weeks. • U.S. government bond yields were steady on Monday at levels reached on Friday, as investors resisted making big trades ahead of Treasury auctions this week, the release of August consumer price index data and a meeting of the European Central Bank. • Oil was steady, supported by looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's petroleum industry. • Gold inched lower as the dollar firmed on worries over a potential new trade action from the United States against China and expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase this month by the Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 72.19/72.22 September 10 -$116.22 mln $44.88 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.2 pct Month-to-date $285.90 mln $692.66 mln Year-to-date $571.56 mln $5.84 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 72.45 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru)