Morning News Call - India, September 11

FACTORS TO WATCH

11:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur and IBA Chairman Sunil Mehta at annual meeting of Indian Banks’ Association in Mumbai.

LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH

Equities reporters at Reuters covering Europe and the Americas discuss trends in stock markets at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp

INDIA TOP NEWS

• Pakistan warns of genocide in Kashmir, expects no talks with India Pakistan’s foreign minister told the United Nations human rights forum on Tuesday that India’s military presence in the disputed Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir raised the spectre of genocide.

• Yes Bank nears stake sale to tech firm to boost capital -CEO

Yes Bank is close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to help boost its capital, the lender’s chief executive said.

• India and Nepal open South Asia’s first cross-border oil pipeline India and Nepal officially opened South Asia’s first cross-border oil pipeline on Tuesday, a project seen as part of New Delhi’s efforts to increase its influence in the Himalayan nation where China is also making deep inroads.

• India’s fuel demand to grow at over 4% through 2030 - Nayara Energy

India’s overall fuel demand will rise by more than 4% a year to 2030 as the country’s improved road transport network stokes demand for gasoil, the head of oil and gas group Nayara Energy said on Tuesday.

• India, ASEAN agree to review decade-old free trade pact

India and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to review their decade-old free trade pact, they said on Tuesday, as India’s deepening trade deficit prompts local industries to demand changes to trading arrangements.

• Cost of India refinery project with Aramco to rise – oil minister

India’s planned giant refinery and petrochemical project, which is being built with Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), will cost more than the originally planned $45 billion, India’s oil minister said on Tuesday.

• India’s moon mission locates landing craft, no communication yet India has located the spacecraft it was trying to land on the moon but has not been able to establish communication with it yet, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday.

• Goldman employee in India arrested over $5 mln theft complaint - police

Indian police arrested a Goldman Sachs vice president on Tuesday after the Wall Street bank complained that he had tried to siphon more than $5 million of its funds, a police official said on Tuesday.

GLOBAL TOP NEWS

• Trump fires foreign policy hawk Bolton, citing strong disagreements

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired his national security adviser John Bolton amid disagreements with his hard-line aide over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

• White House adviser plays down expectations for U.S.-China talks

A senior White House adviser tamped down expectations on Tuesday for the next rounds of U.S.-China trade talks, urging investors, businesses and the public to be patient about resolving the two-year trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

• Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney

Apple caught up with hardware rivals on Tuesday by revealing a triple-camera iPhone, and it rolled out a streaming TV service priced at $5 a month, undercutting Disney and Netflix.

LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK

(As reported by NewsRise)

• SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% higher at 11,021.50.

• The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar, tracking the decline in most Asian currencies after long-term U.S. yields climbed to a one-month high. Worries over crude oil prices are further expected to weigh on demand for the rupee.

• Indian federal government bonds are likely to fall in early session tracking an overnight rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investor risk appetite improved. The yield on the benchmark 7.26% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.56%-6.62% today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

• The S&P 500 ended little changed on Tuesday, with a rally in energy and industrial shares countering a drop in the technology and real estate sectors as investors favored value over growth.

• Asian stock markets held firm and bond yields rose as hopes of diminishing U.S.-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings.

• Fragile investor confidence supported the dollar and weakened the yen but currency markets kept to tight ranges ahead of series of major central bank meetings over the next week.

• U.S. Treasury yields climbed to four-week peaks on Tuesday, tracking German bonds, as risk appetite continued to improve with diminishing U.S.-China trade tensions and expectations of fiscal stimulus measures from Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

• Oil prices rose after an industry report showed that crude stockpiles in the U.S. fell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts had forecast.

• Gold prices edged up, but hovered near a four-week low hit in the previous session as risk appetite improved amid hopes of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank and fiscal stimulus measures from Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

