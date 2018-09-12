Morning News Call - India, September 12

(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Thursday, September 13 as markets are closed for Ganesh Chaturthi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: IBBI Chairperson M.S. Sahoo at the National Conference on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release August consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release July Industrial output data in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM – INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE The IBC is counted as one of the biggest reforms under the current government. An India Ratings report expects around 45 percent of the total bad loans (10.2 trillion) to be resolved by the end of 2018 under the IBC. With such huge strides in debt resolution, we speak to Vinod Kothari, Director - Vinod Kothari Consultants, on the way forward at 11:00 am IST. Kothari is noted financial consultant and trainer. He is focused on several areas in finance and is also a practitioner on corporate laws for over 25 years. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • U.S. to probe India's Mahindra over Fiat Chrysler Jeep complaint A U.S. regulator said on Tuesday it would launch an investigation into an off-road utility vehicle produced by Mahindra and Mahindra following a complaint by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV that it infringed upon the intellectual property rights of its Jeep design. • Indian rupee pulls back from record low after RBI intervention The Indian rupee hit a life-time low yet again on Tuesday amid strong dollar demand from foreign banks, but the currency pared some of its losses later in the day following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention, dealers said. • Wrong Brexit will cost tens of thousands of car jobs, warns Jaguar boss The wrong Brexit deal could cost tens of thousands of car jobs and risks production at Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, its boss warned, adding he had no idea if his plants could function after Britain quits the European Union. • Paytm bets on local expertise to fend off rivals Paytm is betting on its local expertise and a deep pool of backers to fuel business growth and fight off global rivals in a rapidly growing market, its chief executive said on Tuesday. • ArcelorMittal's sweetened offer for Essar Steel knocks shares ArcelorMittal shares fell on Tuesday after the company raised its offer for India's debt-laden Essar Steel, prompting concerns that it was paying too much. • Tata Power to offer suite of services in rooftop solar drive Tata Power Company plans to offer a range of services from advice and financing to installation and maintenance as it strives to increase its share of the market for rooftop solar panels, a senior executive said on Tuesday. • BPCL to skip Iran oil purchases in October Bharat Petroleum will skip purchase of Iranian oil in October due to turnaround at its plants, a source privy to the plan said on Tuesday GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump to target foreign meddling in U.S. elections with sanctions order -sources President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order as soon as Wednesday that will slap sanctions on any foreign companies or people who interfere in U.S. elections, based on intelligence agency findings, two sources familiar with the matter said. • HSBC to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets HSBC aims to increase its Asia private banking headcount by two-thirds in five years and double client assets in eight as it eyes a bigger share of the business in the world's fastest-growing wealth market, top executives said. • S.Korea jobless rate hits highest since global financial crisis, adds to president's woes South Korea's unemployment rate rose to an eight-year high in August as mandatory minimum wages rose, worsening economic policy frustrations for President Moon Jae-in whose approval rating is now at its lowest since inauguration. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,338, up 0.1 percent. • The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed against the dollar amid expectations the Reserve Bank of India may step in to avert further losses in the currency after Brent crude climbed by the most in three weeks to near $80 a barrel. • Indian government bonds will likely fall today tracking a sharp overnight rise in crude oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 8.17 percent-8.22 percent band today, a dealer with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as Apple led a jump in technology shares and a gain of more than 2 percent in oil prices drove up energy shares. • Asian stocks slipped to 14-month lows, as investor confidence was chilled by the latest round of verbal threats in an intensifying U.S.-China trade conflict. • The dollar dipped as Canada signalled it was ready to make a concession to the United States to resolve their talks over reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement, though lingering anxiety over U.S.-China trade tensions weighed. • U.S. Treasury bond yields rose on Tuesday following a report of a record number of job openings in July as $144 billion in new supply on offer this week weighed on prices. • Oil prices rose after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fuelled expectations of a tightening market • Gold prices inched down after touching two-week lows in the previous session, with investors staying away from bullion on fears the U.S.-China trade war could escalate. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 72.70/72.73 September 11 -$200.19 mln -$2.77 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.2 pct Month-to-date $153.34 mln $695.43 mln Year-to-date -$704.12 mln -$5.84 bln