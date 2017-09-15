Morning News Call - India, September 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Sun Group Corporate President and CEO Vikramjit Sahney, Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Mahindra and Mahindra Group Executive Board Member Rajeev Dubey at Global Skills Summit in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Mindtree CFO Jaannathan Chakravarthi, Tata Consultancy Services Vice President Finance Barindra Sanyal and Vedanta Group Finance Controller Nitin Gupta at National Conference on Financial Reporting event in New Delhi. 10:45 am: Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa and Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan at India Public Affairs Forum in New Delhi. 11.30 am: Bank of Baroda to announce tie-up with Amazon in Mumbai. 4:00 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at India Public Affairs Forum in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - QUIZ EAST The first of our Friday quizzes focuses on Asia and the week's top news. Tests your wits and googling speed at 11:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • WPI inflation hits four-month high in August India's wholesale price inflation rose to 3.24 percent from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, data showed. • Google to launch mobile payment service in India - report Alphabet Inc's Google plans to introduce a localised digital payment service in India as early as next week, technology website TechCrunch reported, citing a report from news site The Ken. • Top cotton buyers flock to India as hurricanes hit US crop The world's top cotton buyers, all in Asia, are flocking to India to secure supplies after fierce storms in the United States, the biggest exporter of the fibre, affected the size and quality of the crop, dealers said. • VW's Skoda open to partnerships on India low-cost car - CEO Volkswagen's Skoda division remains open to teaming up with other players to help meet cost targets to build a low-cost car for emerging markets, its chief executive said, after cooperation talks with Tata Motors collapsed. • Germany urges Thyssenkrupp to reach deal with unions over Tata Germany's Economy Minister urged management at Thyssenkrupp to seek an agreement with its workers over plans to merge the group's European steel operations with those of Indian peer Tata Steel. • India invites bids to appoint banks, lawyers for Air India sale India has invited bids to appoint two financial advisors and one legal advisor for the privatisation of national carrier Air India and its subsidiaries, the Ministry of Finance said in a newspaper advert on Thursday. • Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in Max Financial Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $110 million in India's Max Financial Services Ltd today, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters. • With China in mind, Japan, India agree to deepen defence The leaders of India and Japan agreed on Thursday to deepen defence ties and push for more cooperation with Australia and the United States, as they seek to counter growing Chinese influence across Asia. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • North Korea fires missile over Japan that lands far out in the Pacific North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang's recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb. • Japan manufacturers' mood sags amid global uncertainty Japanese manufacturers' confidence worsened for the first time in four months in September from the previous month's decade-high level and was expected to fall further, weighed by global uncertainty, a Reuters poll showed. • Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close, without border wall U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to a deal with Democratic congressional leaders on protections for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children, astounding fellow Republicans again while alarming conservative supporters. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,063.00, trading down 0.60 percent from its previous close. • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade, tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields. Another missile launch by North Korea over Japan will also hurt demand for risk assets in the region. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.57 percent-6.62 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, as risk appetite waned after North Korea fired another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean and U.S. consumer prices accelerated, reviving bets of another Federal Reserve rate increase this year. GLOBAL MARKETS • Rising shares of Boeing pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average up to a record high on Thursday, while the S&P 500 fell as investors saw higher-than-expected inflation increasing the chances of an interest rate hike. • U.S. stock futures and Asian shares dipped after North Korea fired another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, demonstrating Pyongyang's defiance in the face of intensifying sanctions. • The yen held steady against the dollar, having risen earlier as North Korea fired a missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, rekindling investor concerns over geopolitical risks. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the two-year yield hitting a seven-week peak as domestic consumer prices grew at their briskest pace in seven months, rekindling bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for a third time in 2017. • Oil prices were lower but largely held gains that had prices flirting with multi-month highs, as the cleanup after hurricanes in the United States gathered pace and the outlook for demand took on a firmer tone. • Gold rose to pull further away from a two-week low, after North Korea fired another missile over Japan, triggering the latest round of safe-haven buying in markets while weighing on the dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.05/64.08 September 14 -$208.05 mln $30.72 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.84 pct Month-to-date -$405.32 mln $356.35 mln Year-to-date $6.60 bln $23.50 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.1200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)