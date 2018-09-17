Morning News Call - India, September 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events scheduled for the day. TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIAN GOVERNMENT MEASURES Over the weekend, the government announced a number of measures to rein in the pressure on the INR while re-affirming confidence in meeting the fiscal deficit target at 3.3 percent of GDP. Will these measures be enough or do we have more pain down the road? To answer this and a host of othe macro-questions we have Sanjiv Bhatia who is the founder of www.contractwithindia.com and the ex-Head of Glbal Strategy at Salomon Smith Barney Investment, at 11:00 am IST.To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India outlines series of measures to stem declines in rupee The Indian government late on Friday announced a slew of steps aimed at stemming a steep decline in the rupee, which has fallen rapidly this year, and it left the door open to announcing more measures. • EXCLUSIVE-India's Iran oil purchases to fade ahead of U.S. sanctions Indian refiners will cut their monthly crude loadings from Iran for September and October by nearly half from earlier this year as New Delhi works to win waivers on the oil export sanctions Washington plans to reimpose on Tehran in November. • Arun Jaitley says confident of meeting fiscal deficit target Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday that the government is confident of meeting its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, a day after outlining a number of measures to bolster the falling rupee. • India needs to be vigilant over rupee - PM economic panel member India needs to be extremely vigilant to check weakness in the rupee and the task was to minimise volatility and avoid contagion to other macro policies, a member of the prime minister's economic advisory panel said on Friday. • Bharti Airtel picks banks for London flotation of Africa business - sources Bharti Airtel has chosen UBS, JP Morgan and Citi to coordinate the London initial public offering of its Africa business, two sources familiar with the matter said. • August trade deficit narrows to $17.4 bln India's trade deficit narrowed to $17.4 billion in August from a five year high of $18.02 billion hit in July, the trade ministry said on Friday, helped by a pick up in exports after a fall in the rupee. • India shifts to discount; gold buying tapers off elsewhere as prices gain Physical gold buying waned in major Asian centres this week as bullion prices rebounded from recent lows, with dealers in India offering the metal at a discount for the first time in over a month as an uptick in local rates moderated demand. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump 'likely' to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday - source U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters on Saturday. • Growth in Chinese home prices accelerates to two-year high China's home prices accelerated in August at the fastest pace in nearly two years, a sign that Beijing's efforts to boost a slowing economy may once again be heating up frothy real estate markets. • Hong Kong, southern China mop up after super typhoon The financial hub of Hong Kong began clearing up on Monday after being battered by one of the strongest typhoons in recent years, with financial markets and offices operating as normal. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.4 percent at 11,496.00, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected open lower against the dollar after steps planned by the government to support the local currency were seen as having little impact on capital flows. • Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trade as the Reserve Bank of India announced an open market purchase of bonds for this week. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 8.07 percent-8.12 percent band today, a dealer with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as financials rose with bond yields, while news that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese products limited gains. • Most Asian share markets slipped amid reports that Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing. • The dollar held above a recent 1-1/2 month trough against a basket of major currencies, with investors cautiously awaiting news on the implementation of U.S. tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports. • U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Friday on reports President Donald Trump has instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion more Chinese goods, despite Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's attempts to restart trade talks with China. • Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on concerns that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran. • Gold prices were little changed, after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session, as investors remained cautious on reports that the United States is set impose a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.83/71.86 September 14 $151.80 mln -$74.36 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.13 pct Month-to-date -$187.63 mln -$710.12 mln Year-to-date -$1.05 bln -$5.85 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.8700 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru)