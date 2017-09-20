Morning News Call - India, September 20

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: SBI Life Insurance IPO opens for subscription in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh and Mines Secretary Arun Kumar at Minerals & Metals Forum in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Federal Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Power Finance Corp annual general meeting in New Delhi. 11:00 am: NTPC annual general meeting in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Commerce & Industry Additional Secretary J.K Dadoo, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Joint Secretary Ravinder at India-Korea Economic Forum in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Farm Secretary S.K. Pattanayak at the agriculture conference on Rabi campaign in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Labor Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at book launch event in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at National Cooperative Consumers Federation annual meeting in New Delhi. Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2017Q3 Business confidence among Asian companies fell for the first time in three quarters in July-September as escalating geo-political tensions outweighed an improved performance by most economies in the region, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. To read more, click on tmsnrt.rs/2xMV1Mq Reuters reporter Suvashree Choudhury will be taking questions on the survey from 10:00 am IST in the Global Markets Forum and Trading India community chatrooms. To join, please click bit.ly/1kTxdKD INDIA TOP NEWS • EXCLUSIVE-U.S. defence firms want control over tech in Make-in-India plan U.S. defence firms offering to set up production lines in India to win deals worth billions of dollars want stronger assurances they won't have to part with proprietary technology, according to a business lobby group's letter to India's defence minister. • India regulator orders sharp cut in mobile interconnection fees India's telecoms regulator has more than halved a fee mobile operators pay each other for calls from one network to another in a move that could hurt leading operators including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's Indian business. • Thyssenkrupp works council softens opposition to Tata Steel deal Thyssenkrupp's works council is prepared to consider a merger of the group's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel, it said on Tuesday, softening its no-go rhetoric over the consolidation plan. • Investors snap up insurer ICICI Lombard's IPO ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering to raise 57 billion rupees was nearly three times subscribed on the last day of the sale, underscoring investor enthusiasm in India's booming IPO market. • Two Indian renewable power producers plan to sell $750 million in domestic bonds -sources Two of India's biggest renewable energy companies, Greenko Group PLC and ReNew Power Ventures Pte Ltd, plan to sell a combined $750 million worth of rupee-denominated bonds in the domestic market, three bankers told Reuters on Tuesday. • Monsoon rains paralyse air, street traffic in Mumbai Torrential rains lashed India's financial hub Mumbai for the second time in weeks on Tuesday, flooding low-lying areas and paralysing traffic at the country's second busiest airport after a plane overshot the runway. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • If threatened, U.S. will 'totally destroy' North Korea, Trump vows U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his standoff with North Korea over its nuclear challenge on Tuesday, threatening to "totally destroy" the country of 26 million people and mocking its leader, Kim Jong Un, as a "rocket man." • Japan exports surge at fastest in nearly 4 years on global demand Booming shipments of cars and electronics in August drove up Japan's exports at the fastest pace in nearly four years, further evidence that overseas demand is strong enough to support healthy economic growth. • At least 149 killed by earthquake in Mexico -civil protection agency At least 149 people were killed by a powerful earthquake that struck central Mexico on Tuesday, the nation's civil protection agency said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were at 10,161.00, trading down 0.06 percent from its previous close. • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open little changed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later today. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.57percent-6.61 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies, as the greenback fell overnight ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The three major U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Tuesday, logging closing records, with financial stocks providing the biggest boost a day ahead of the Federal Reserve's concluding statement from its two-day policy meeting. • Asian stocks were mostly steady after Wall Street again rose to record highs, although movements were limited as a wait-and-see mood prevailed before the Federal Reserve reveals its monetary policy stance later in the day. • The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting at which it was expected to announce plans to trim its $4.2 trillion in bond holdings. • U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Tuesday as investors waited on the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting today for new indications on whether an additional interest rate hike is likely this year. • Oil prices rose after Iraq's oil minister said OPEC and other crude producers were considering extending or even deepening a supply cut to curb a global glut, while a report showed a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. inventories. • Gold was steady, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting in the United States. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.31/64.34 September 19 -- $132.29 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.87 pct Month-to-date -$378.05 mln $582.70 mln Year-to-date $6.63 bln $23.72 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.2950 Indian rupees) (Samrhitha Arunasalam)