Morning News Call - India, September 25

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Leaders of Tomorrow conclave in Mumbai. 6:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to hold annual review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FED WATCH Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions on the economics, politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out. To join the conversation at 07:00 pm IST, click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD INDIA TOP NEWS • India struggles to soothe markets as liquidity concerns grow Indian authorities sought to calm markets on Monday but investors paid little heed as fears that the non-banking financial sector is facing a credit crunch hit domestic bonds, stocks and the rupee, adding to Friday's selloff. • EXCLUSIVE-As oil forecasts call for $100, India considers cutting back crude imports With oil traders forecasting crude oil to rise to $100 a barrel by the end of the year, Indian refiners are considering cutting back their imports and relying more on cheaper crude already stored in inventories, according to industry executives. • India eyes higher import duties on key items, but will spare gold - official India is likely to increase import duties on precious stones, certain types of steel and electronics but will spare gold to prevent smuggling, a finance ministry official said on Monday. • India says will not scrap Rafale deal; opposition demands inquiry India has vowed to stand firm on a multi-billion dollar deal to buy warplanes from France's Dassault Aviation, as the opposition Congress party called on Monday for an inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing. • TPG, Blackstone bid for Jet Airways' stake in loyalty programme - CNBC TV18 Private equity firms TPG Capital and Blackstone Group have submitted bids to buy beleaguered Indian carrier Jet Airways' stake in its frequent flyer loyalty programme, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing sources. • Facebook picks chief of Hotstar streaming service as India head Facebook has poached the head of Indian video streaming service Hotstar to take on the newly-created role of managing director of its Indian operations, as the social media giant faces pressure to tackle fake news and store more data locally. • India's Embassy Office Parks REIT files for IPO Embassy Office Parks REIT filed for an initial public offering (IPO) consisting of a fresh issue worth up to $722.84 million on Monday, setting the stage for India's first real estate investment trust listing. • Dena Bank approves merger with Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank Dena Bank said on Monday its board of directors approved the government's proposed merger of the state-run lender with peers Bank of Baroda Ltd and Vijaya Bank. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China says U.S. trying to force it to submit on trade as new tariffs kick in The United States and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other's goods on Monday as the world's biggest economies showed no signs of backing down from an increasingly bitter trade dispute that is expected to hit global economic growth. • Trump says expects announcement of new summit with N. Korea's Kim 'pretty soon' U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be announced "pretty soon" but that the location had yet to be determined. • Some BOJ policymakers urged greater focus on dangers of prolonged easing - July minutes A few Bank of Japan board members said the central bank must consider more seriously the potential dangers of ultra-easy policy, such as the negative impact on the country's banking system, minutes of their policy meeting in July showed on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.2 percent at 11,046.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after crude oil prices climbed by the most in three months to their highest since late 2014. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade tracking the rise in crude oil prices and as the local currency may continue to depreciate. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 8.10 percent-8.17 percent band today, a dealer with a private bank said. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • On Wall Street the S&P and the Dow closed lower on Monday after a round of U.S.-China trade tariffs kicked in, dampening last week's hopes for a resolution and investors waited for an interest rate hike ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. • Asia stocks struggled as a fresh round of U.S.-China tariffs and a surge in oil prices to near four-year highs added to worries about risks to global growth. • The dollar was largely steady against its major peers as investors looked to policy clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to hike rates this week, as financial markets fret over a heated Sino-U.S. trade dispute. • Stock markets around the world retreated on Monday amid concerns over the potential wider impact of a trade spat between China and the United States, while oil prices rallied to a four-year high after OPEC ignored U.S. calls to raise supply. • Oil markets remained strong, with Brent crude near a four-year high reached the previous session. • Gold was steady amid simmering U.S.-China trade tensions after a new set of tariffs came into effect, while investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 72.63/72.66 September 24 -$72.12 mln -$234.51 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.12 pct Month-to-date - -$1.27 bln Year-to-date - -$6.41 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 72.66 Indian rupees)