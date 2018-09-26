Morning News Call - India, September 26

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 06:30 pm IST. To join the conversation click here bit.ly/1kTxdKD TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIAN ECONOMY India posted its highest growth in two years at 8.2 percent for Q1. However, other macros are on shaky ground and with the INR being Asia's worst-performing currency in 2018, challenges for the government seems to be mounting. To discuss measures on this and much more (including the amalgamation of BoB, Dena and Vijaya Bank), we speak to Principal Economc Adviser at the MoF, Sanjeev Sanyal, at 11:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click bit.ly/1kTxdKD TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIAN MARKETS Indian currency markets have had a torrid time in 2018. On the equity front, the Midcap and Smallcap indexes have underperformed the main index due to a variety of reasons. What is the way forward as we enter the election year? We speak to Radhia Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss AMC, at 11:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click bit.ly/1kTxdKD INDIA TOP NEWS • Finance ministry urges RBI to take steps to ease liquidity, tackle credit crunch The finance ministry wants the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider more steps to improve liquidity in the system, including reducing the amount of funds banks must set aside with it, a senior ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a bubbling credit crunch in the Indian shadow banking industry. • EXCLUSIVE-India eases oil import rules as it seeks to cut costs India has for the first time allowed state refiners to buy 35 percent of their oil imports in tankers arranged by the seller, a document reviewed by Reuters showed, enabling them to swiftly tap cheaper cargoes. • Yes Bank to seek RBI nod to extend CEO's term Yes Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it would seek the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval to extend Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor’s term beyond January, saying it needs more time to identify and groom a successor. • Indian hotel chain OYO to raise $1 bln from Softbank, others Hotel chain OYO Hotels said on Tuesday it would raise $1 billion from existing investors, including Japan's Softbank Group, to grow its business in India and China, and expand into new international markets. • Indian banks' bad loans decline as recoveries pick up - Jaitley Bad loans held by India's banks are declining as recoveries have picked up and lenders are confident of maintaining liquidity for various sectors as required, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a news conference on Tuesday. • WhatsApp says working with India's Reliance Jio to curb fake news menace Facebook's WhatsApp is working closely with Reliance Jio to spread awareness of false messages, weeks after the Indian telecoms operator opened up the messaging service to tens of millions of customers using its cheap internet-enabled phone. • India LIC chairman says all options open to revive IL&FS India's largest state-run insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will not allow the country's beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to collapse, LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma told reporters on Tuesday. • A swipe is not enough: Tinder trials extra control for women The Indian edition of dating app Tinder is trialing a new feature which gives women an additional level of scrutiny and security before they allow men to start messaging conversations, with a view to rolling the function out globally. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump, Iran's Rouhani exchange threats, insults on U.N.'s world stage U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged taunts at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday with Trump vowing more sanctions against Tehran and Rouhani suggesting his American counterpart suffers from a "weakness of intellect." • U.S. trade chief says China policy change 'not going to be easy' U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade official said on Tuesday that changing China's economic policies to become more market-oriented "is not going to be easy" even with tariffs now in place on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods. • U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal Canada is not making concessions needed to reach a deal with the United States for a trilateral NAFTA pact and is running out of time before Washington proceeds with a Mexico-only agreement, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.5 percent at 11,130.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar following a rise in long-term Treasury yields to four-month highs ahead of a near-certain rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. • Indian government bond prices will likely ease in early trade as U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 8.12 percent-8.18 percent band today, a dealer with a private bank said. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as chipmakers were dented by ratings downgrades and utilities declined ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, offsetting a boost from the energy sector. • Asian shares barely budged, lacking traction as U.S. bond yields edged near a seven-year peak ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve and as international oil prices rose to four-year highs. • The dollar largely stuck to tight ranges as investors awaited policy cues from the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to raise interest rates later in the day, and as the Sino-U.S. trade dispute dampened demand for risky assets. • U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield scaling to a four-month peak, on bets about Federal Reserve interest rate increases in the coming months and poor demand so far for this week's supply of government debt. • Brent oil edged further away from a four-year high and U.S. crude fell, after the U.S. said it would ensure crude markets are well supplied before sanctions are re-imposed on Iran and as President Donald Trump criticized high prices. • Gold prices nudged down on a firmer dollar, as investors waited for details of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that should give clues whether policymakers will raise interest rates for the third time this year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 72.58/72.61 September 25 -$169.51 mln -$64.21 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.12 pct Month-to-date -$563.67 mln -$1.33 bln Year-to-date -$1.42 bln -$6.48 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 72.68 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru)