Morning News Call - India, September 5

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla at passing out ceremony of IRS (C&CE) Officers in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: S&P Global Ratings webcast on the Indian banking and corporate sector in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Lockheed to make wings for F-16 jet in India with partner Tata Lockheed Martin will build wings for its F-16 combat plane in India with its local partner, Tata Advanced Systems, an executive at the U.S. company said on Tuesday. • Flood-hit Kerala state faces shortages of 'rat fever' drug Flood-ravaged Kerala state is facing shortages of a drug that fights an infectious bacterial disease after the worst flooding in a century, forcing authorities to turn to other states to help ramp up supplies. • U.S., India to discuss sale of drones, exchange of satellite data The United States and India will seek to finalise a number of defence agreements during high-level talks this week that aim to draw their two militaries closer and counter-balance China's influence in the region. • India's economic affairs secretary tries to calm investors as markets spooked by rule changes Overseas investors of Indian origin are allowed to buy up to 5 percent in any security under current regulations, India's economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Tuesday, in a bid to calm markets after recent regulatory changes. • Fortis Healthcare's Shivinder Singh sues brother, breaks business ties Fortis Healthcare co-founder Shivinder Singh said on Tuesday he had filed a lawsuit against older brother Malvinder Singh, alleging "oppression and mismanagement" at their joint businesses. • Amazon India unveils Hindi website, app in battle with Flipkart Amazon.com on Tuesday launched a Hindi version of its mobile website and app for Android smartphones in a bid to make deeper inroads into India's fast-growing e-commerce market, stepping up its battle with Walmart's Flipkart unit. • Qatar Airways rethinks Indian plans due to foreign ownership rules Qatar Airways is reviewing plans for its own domestic Indian airline due to "confusing" foreign ownership rules and could opt to could work with a partner in India or take a stake in IndiGo instead, its chief executive said on Tuesday. • Delhi backs incentives for clean energy switch to combat pollution Authorities in the Indian capital Delhi approved measures on Tuesday to encourage businesses to use clean energy as one of the world's worst polluted cities stepped up the fight against deadly air pollution. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China services sector growth slows further in August, inflation pressures rising-Caixin PMI Growth in China's services sector weakened again in August as new business picked up only slightly from July's more than two-year low, a private survey showed. • Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple Amazon.com on Tuesday briefly joined Apple to become the second $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company after its stock price more than doubled in a year as it grew rapidly in retail and cloud computing. • JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape -police report The founder and chief executive of Chinese retailer, Richard Liu, was arrested in Minneapolis last week following an allegation of rape, according to a public information report released by police on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,553.00, down 0.3 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar as Asian currencies staged a minor recovery, led by the Chinese yuan. • Indian government bonds may edge higher in early trade today as the local currency is expected to appreciate against the dollar after falling to a record low yesterday. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in an 8.02 percent-8.08 percent band today, a dealer with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as trade concerns lingered and declines in Facebook and Nike shares weighed on Wall Street's major indexes, though data showing U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in August kept losses in check. • Stock markets in Asia tracked their global peers lower while the safe-haven dollar hovered near a two-week high as heightened worries over international trade conflicts curbed investor appetite for riskier assets. • The dollar largely held onto gains as the lingering threat of a major escalation in the trade conflict between the United States and China weighed on risk sentiment. • U.S. Treasury yields rose to three week highs on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to a more than 14-year high in August, and on heavy corporate debt supply. • Oil prices fell, partly reversing a strong jump from the previous day, as the impact of a tropical storm on U.S. Gulf coast production was not as strong as initially expected. • Gold held near one-week lows touched in the previous session, as global trade tensions and emerging market concerns boosted demand for the U.S dollar, undermining the metal's safe haven status. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.51/71.54 September 4 $4.56 mln -$152.80 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.1 pct Month-to-date -- -$253.38 mln Year-to-date -$654.54 mln -$5.40 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.58 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru)