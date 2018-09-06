Morning News Call - India, September 6

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Coal Summit in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - CRUDE FOCUS David Maher, managing director for energy at the RCMA Group, joins us at 9:30 am IST to discuss his outlook on crude oil, and how he views the OPEC/non-OPEC agreements as well as compliance going into the next year. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • INSIGHT-India's tax effect: Hundreds of thousands laid off despite growth India launched the Goods and Services Tax just over a year ago, its biggest ever tax reform, aiming to replace more than a dozen federal and state levies and unify the sprawling economy. The move improved economic efficiency but critics say the complexities of the new regime have driven many small enterprises out of business and forced hundreds of thousands out of jobs. • India's services growth slows in August on weaker demand, rising input prices India's dominant services sector expanded at a slower pace last month than in July as weaker demand and rising input costs kept a lid on hiring, a private survey showed on Wednesday. • India to surpass Brazil as top sugar producer, eyes bigger export share India will surpass Brazil as the world's top sugar producer next year, with the South American country losing its lead for the first time since the 1990s as its mills allocate increasingly more cane for ethanol production and as low investments dent cane yields. • Farmers' protest disrupts capital as opposition targets Modi Thousands of farmers and labourers paralysed the Indian capital on Wednesday in a protest against what they called the anti-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, as opposition parties step up pressure ahead of key elections. • ANALYSIS-India soars above global average in hiring female airline pilots India has the highest proportion of female commercial pilots in the world at 12 percent, despite the country's patriarchal society, which typically frowns on women in such jobs. • India's August imports of Iran oil down a third month-on-month - sources India imported about 523,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in August, down 32 percent on a month earlier, preliminary tanker arrival data showed, as the United States steps up pressure on buyers to halt Iranian energy imports from November. • India set to approve military communications deal with U.S. - Indian defence sources India is likely to give its approval to a landmark military communications agreement with the United States during high-level talks on Thursday, two Indian government defence sources said, laying the ground for Washington to sell sensitive defence equipment. • SEBI says will review tighter norms on foreign funds The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday said it would review an order tightening rules on foreign funds ownership by entities of Indian origin, after some fund managers said it could lead to massive dollar outflows. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech The U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general will meet this month to discuss concerns that social media platforms are "intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas," the department said on Wednesday. • North, South Korea leaders to hold summit on Sept 18-20, Seoul says North and South Korea have agreed to hold a summit in Pyongyang on Sept. 18-20 to discuss "practical measures" toward the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, a senior South Korean official said. • In quick reversal, Trump threatens shutdown over border wall President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to shut down the U.S. government if Congress does not provide enough funding for border security, reversing a stance he took a day earlier. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,548.50, up 0.4 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar following an across-the-board decline in the U.S. currency and the biggest fall in Brent crude in three weeks. • Indian government bonds may edge higher in early trade tracking an overnight fall in crude oil prices and as the rupee is expected to gain against the dollar. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in an 8.02 percent-8.07 percent band today, a dealer with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dented by technology stocks after Facebook and Twitter executives defended their companies before skeptical U.S. lawmakers. • Asian shares fell for the sixth straight session as oil skidded and safe-haven gold gained, with investor confidence shaken by turmoil in emerging markets and jitters over a potentially severe escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. • The dollar sagged, pressured by the pound which rose after fears of Britain leaving the European Union with no comprehensive agreement faded, although skittish emerging market currencies helped limit the greenback's retreat. • U.S. Treasury prices reversed earlier losses on Wednesday after a German spokesman contradicted an earlier report that the British and German governments had abandoned key Brexit demands. • Oil prices fell as emerging market woes weighed on sentiment, while a deadline neared for a potential new round of U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods. • Gold held on to gains from the previous session, when it rose 0.5 percent, as the dollar remained weak amid a looming deadline in the U.S.-China trade conflict. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.82/71.85 September 5 -$53.52 mln -$252.68 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.0 pct Month-to-date $430.32 mln -$506.06 mln Year-to-date -$427.14 mln -$5.65 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.75 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru)