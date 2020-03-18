REFILE-Morning News Call - India, March 18

(Refiles to fix the date in the headline) To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS John Lekas, President, CEO and senior portfolio manager, Leader Capital Corp, discusses his expectations for markets. To join the conversation at 9:30 am IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian banks to appeal for relief on bad loans amid coronavirus concerns The coronavirus pandemic has sparked concerns about a fresh surge in bad loans at India's lenders, and the industry body representing the banks plans to appeal to regulators to provide some reprieve in bad-debt classification, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday. • Yes Bank aims to recover up to $1.35 billion of bad loans next fiscal - administrator Yes Bank aims to recover $1.15-$1.35 billion of bad loans in the next fiscal year, its administrator said, days after India carved out a rescue plan for the debt-laden lender. • India halts key policy plans as revenues shrink: sources India has dropped at least three crucial policy initiatives, including lowering import taxes on vegetable oils, as the outbreak of the coronavirus hits government revenue collection, two sources said on Tuesday. • India auto dealers seek to extend sales of older vehicles due to coronavirus An Indian industry body representing thousands of auto dealers said on Tuesday it had asked the Supreme Court to allow sales of vehicles with older emissions technology beyond March as the sector takes a battering from the coronavirus outbreak. • Salesforce hires former banker Arundhati Bhattacharya as India CEO-source Salesforce Inc has hired Arundhati Bhattacharya, one of India's best-known former bankers, as its India chief executive officer, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. • ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel sign $5.15 bln loan pact to refinance Essar Steel buy Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel said on Tuesday its joint venture with ArcelorMittal has signed a $5.15 billion loan agreement with Japanese banks, including Japan Bank for International Cooperation. • India's February steel exports fall for first time in 8 months India's finished steel exports plunged 8% in February from a year earlier, their first decline in eight months, government data showed, as demand from traditional buyers in Europe and South East Asia contracted due to coronavirus outbreak. • GoAir suspends all international flights as India curbs travel Budget airline GoAir has suspended all international flights after India expanded travel restrictions on Tuesday to inbound flights from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia. IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS • Global powers unleash trillions of dollars to stem spiraling coronavirus crisis The world's richest nations prepared more costly measures on Tuesday to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, triggered social restrictions unseen since World War Two and sent economies spinning toward recession. • Trump presses for $1 trillion stimulus as U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 100 The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package, possibly with $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans, to blunt the economic pain from a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 100 people in the country. • Fed moves to backstop funding for U.S. companies as coronavirus fallout spreads The U.S. Federal Reserve moved Tuesday to ensure the flow of credit to U.S. companies, banks and even local governments amid a nationwide scramble for ways to blunt the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. • Japan's Abe to launch panel to mull big stimulus package - source Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will form a panel of key economic ministers and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to discuss measures to prop up an economy hit by the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter said. • Governments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts Australia and Taiwan joined a growing list of countries offering financial aid to their ailing aviation sectors as global airlines announced deeper capacity cuts due to plummeting demand and stricter border controls associated with the coronavirus. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan's exports fall, imports from China slump as virus impact widens Japan's exports slipped for a 15th straight month in February as U.S. and China-bound shipments declined, suggesting a cooling of business activity in the world's third-largest economy due to the coronavirus outbreak. • Amazon warehouses receive only vital supplies in U.S., Europe amid coronavirus Amazon will only receive vital supplies at its U.S. and UK and other European warehouses until April 5, its latest move to free up inventory space for medical and household goods in high demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. • Front-runner Biden crushes Sanders in Florida, projected to win Illinois Joe Biden coasted to a blowout victory over Bernie Sanders in Florida's Democratic presidential primary and was projected to win Illinois on Tuesday, edging closer to the nomination to face President Donald Trump in November's election. Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2020Q1 Confidence among Asian companies slumped to near 11-year lows in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic sent countries into lockdown, battering economic activity and consumer sentiment, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. To read more, click here here LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% lower at 8,976.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the dollar tracking a rebound in most Asian currencies amid more steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the White House to assist the economy in battling the coronavirus pandemic. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower tracking a sharp spike in U.S. Treasury yields overnight and amid uncertainty about likely monetary policy easing at home. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.25%-6.30% today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 rose 6% on Tuesday, clawing back a significant portion of Monday's steep losses, as the Federal Reserve and the White House took further steps to boost liquidity and stem damage from the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the global economy. • The S&P 500 rose 6% on Tuesday, recouping half of the previous session's historic sell-off, as the Federal Reserve and the White House took further steps to boost liquidity and stem damage from the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the global economy. • The dollar held overnight gains against most major currencies after U.S. yields jumped and as deepening fear around the coronavirus drove a scramble for greenback. • The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield climbed back over the 1% level on Tuesday as a modicum of renewed confidence shored up Wall Street and reduced demand for safe government debt after the Federal Reserve announced plans to rescue the stressed commercial paper market. • Oil prices steadied after slipping to new four-year lows, sapped by fears for fuel demand and the global economy amid travel and social lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus epidemic. • Gold prices rose as the U.S. Federal Reserve's measures to boost liquidity in the market eased some concerns over disruptions to the global economy and a potential cash crunch due to the coronavirus outbreak. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 74.19/74.22 March 17 (4,699.85) crore (11,454.59) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.26% Month-to-date (36,217) crore (31,982) crore Year-to-date (22,274) crore (41,533) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 74.06 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pranay Prakash in Bengaluru)