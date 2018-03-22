REFILE-Morning News Call - India, March 22

(Refiles to replace GMF item.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 09:30 am: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Commerce Joint Secretary Shyamal Mishra at CAPINDIA 2018 in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 03:00 pm: Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian at an interactive session in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM: INDIAN REAL ESTATE With the double whammy of GST and RERA, the Indian real estate sector took a beating in 2017. Green shoots through seem to be emerging this year. While investors and developers seem to be shifting their focus to satellite towns, big names like Canadian pension fund Caisse aim to double its India real estate investments. We speak to Kanchan Diwan, Managing Director at High Street Homes, on her view for the sector in 2018 at 11:00 am IST. GMF: LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE Reuters interest rate reporter Dhara Ranasinghe delves into government bond markets at 07:00 pm IST. INDIA TOP NEWS • RCom gets bondholders' nod for asset sale Reliance Communications said on Wednesday its bondholders had approved their asset-sale plan, that includes the sale of certain assets to upstart rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. • Sandhar Technologies $79 mln IPO subscribed over 6 times Indian automotive parts maker Sandhar Technologies Ltd's initial public offering of shares to raise 5.12 billion rupees was subscribed more than six times on the last day of the sale on Wednesday. • EXCLUSIVE-India drops plan to raise wheat import tax, indicating output deficit India has dropped a plan to double a wheat import tax to 40 percent, two government sources said, in a sign it expects imports to make up for a shortfall in domestic production for the third year in a row. • Finance ministry official says primary dealers want more shorter duration bonds Indian primary dealers have asked the government to issue more shorter-dated securities to help boost sagging demand in debt markets, said a finance ministry official on Wednesday after meeting with market participants about the country's borrowing plans. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump set for China tariff announcement on Thursday, trade war fears grow President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on Chinese imports on Thursday, a White House official said, in a move aimed at curbing theft of U.S. technology and likely to trigger retaliation from Beijing and stoke fears of a global trade war. • Fed lifts rates, signals tougher stance as economy strengthens The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018, highlighting its growing confidence that tax cuts and government spending will boost the economy and inflation and spur more aggressive future tightening. • U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms Republican and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress late on Wednesday unveiled a $1.3 trillion bill to fund the government through September, which includes an additional $80 billion in national defense spending but fails to fund some of President Donald Trump's immigration initiatives. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,216.00, up 0.4 percent from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar amid broad weakness in the U.S. currency after the Federal Reserve continued to forecast three rate hikes for this year. Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected. Gains in crude oil prices are also likely to weigh on demand for Indian debt, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.55 percent-7.62 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, with major indexes giving up gains in choppy trade after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates, while a strong gain in the energy space helped limit losses. • MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, with South Korea's Kospi hitting six-week high, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 percent in early trade. • The dollar struggled against its peers after the Federal Reserve maintained the view that it would raise interest rate three times in 2018 instead of the four that some currency bulls had hoped for. • U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast two more hikes for 2018, fewer than the three that many market participants had expected. • Oil prices rose, lifted by a surprise draw on U.S. crude inventories as well as ongoing dollar weakness which makes oil cheaper in global markets and potentially spurs demand. • Gold prices edged higher, adding to gains in the previous session on the back of a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed investors expecting more hawkish comments on interest rate rises. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.20/65.23 March 21 $15.11 mln $19.02 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $1.56 bln $1.05 bln Year-to-date $1.67 bln $ 39.63 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.1700 Indian rupees)