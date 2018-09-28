FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
India
September 28, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Movie Review: Pataakha

Shilpa Jamkhandikar

3 Min Read

Bollywood is full of stories about brothers and sisters who will do anything to show their love for their siblings. Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Pataakha” (Firecracker) is a complete departure from that trope.

Handout photo from the movie 'Pataakha'

Badki (Radhika Madan) and Chutki (Sanya Malhotra) are sisters who are perennially at loggerheads. And they need only the slightest of provocations to physically assault each other - from stolen cigarettes to borrowed clothes.

Handout photo from the movie 'Pataakha'

They fight in the rain, in the mud, in their house and on the street, snapping at each other incessantly, much to the chagrin of their harried father. To make matters worse, the sisters are egged on by the town’s busybody Dipper (Sunil Grover), who amuses himself with their duels.

Badki and Chutki cannot wait to get away from each other, but fate has other plans for them. The men they fall in love with and marry coincidentally turn out to be brothers.

Bhardwaj makes no secret of the fact that the tale of the two sisters is a metaphor for warring countries, especially India and Pakistan. There are multiple references to the rivalry and smart lines about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pakistan’s Pervez Musharraf. Their grandmother-in-law is likened to America, whose presence prevents the two from openly fighting with each other.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The only problem is that it is difficult to notice the humour in a film that mostly has two women constantly screaming at each other. There’s only so much you can digest, and it is difficult not to shake off the feeling that this is a scene from one of the many daily soaps that flood Indian television.

After a while, the film feels stretched and you can see the inevitable conclusion from a mile away. Both Madan and Malhotra put up spirited performances, as does Grover. Vijay Raaz as the distressed Bapu is a treat to watch, but even his performance loses its sheen towards the end.

“Pataakha” should have been a short film, but it got inexplicably extended into a 136-minute full length feature. Much like his protagonists, Bhardwaj doesn’t know when to cut it short and walk away.

(The opinion expressed in this article is the author’s own and not of Thomson Reuters. This article is website-exclusive and cannot be reproduced without permission.)

Edited by David Lalmalsawma

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.