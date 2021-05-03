Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

TABLE-India's Nayara Energy oil imports down 10.6% y/y in March - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, May 3 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, which is partly owned by
Russian oil major Rosneft, imported 10.6% less oil in March than in the same
month of the previous year, according to shipping industry data and sources.
    The company imported 376,200 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, up 54.3% from
the previous month, the data showed.
    Nayara operates the 400,000 bpd Vadinar oil refinery in western Gujarat state.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak with
media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in
1,000 bpd.
 Country/Regio  March    Feb     %Chg    March    %Chg   Jan-March  Jan-March   %Chg
       n         2021    2021   mth/mth   2020   yr/yr     2021        2020     yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                        
    Brazil        33.3     0.0       --     0.0      --       11.5        0.0       --
   Colombia       67.9    74.1     -8.3     0.0      --       58.7        0.0       --
    Ecuador        0.0     0.0       --    48.8  -100.0        0.0       16.6   -100.0
   Venezuela       0.0     0.0       --   136.6  -100.0        0.0      128.1   -100.0
     TOTAL       101.3    74.1     36.7   185.3   -45.4       70.2      144.7    -51.5
                                                                                      
  Middle East                                                                         
 Neutral zone     27.0     0.0       --     0.0      --        9.3        0.0       --
     Oman         15.7     0.0       --    32.2   -51.0       27.2       11.0    148.2
     Iraq         70.0    74.8     -6.4   102.4   -31.6       70.7      102.9    -31.3
   S. Arabia      31.2    28.2     10.5     0.0      --       30.1        1.1   2588.6
    U.A.E.        87.3    66.6     31.1     0.0      --       83.2       17.1    386.0
     TOTAL       231.3   169.6     36.3   134.5    71.9      220.4      132.1     66.9
                                                                                      
    C.I.S.                                                                            
  Kazakhstan       0.0     0.0       --    63.9  -100.0        0.0       53.8   -100.0
    Russia        28.0     0.0       --     0.0      --       20.8       10.9     90.5
     TOTAL        28.0     0.0       --    63.9   -56.2       20.8       64.7    -67.8
                   0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --        0.0        0.0       --
    Africa         0.0     0.0       --     0.0      --        0.0        0.0       --
     Egypt        15.6     0.0       --    18.8   -16.9       16.1       27.5    -41.6
     TOTAL        15.6     0.0       --    18.8   -16.9       16.1       27.5    -41.6
                                                                                      
    Canada         0.0     0.0       --    18.1  -100.0       12.3        6.2     98.6
   TOTAL ALL     376.2   243.7     54.3   420.8   -10.6      339.8      375.2     -9.4
 
The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them
into barrels per day, using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by
the number of days.
Numbers for previous months have been revised.
Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in February but discharged in
March. It also includes some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in
April.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey)
