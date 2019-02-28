Financials
February 28, 2019 / 8:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's NSE to launch Brent crude oil contract on Friday

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* India’s National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will launch Brent crude oil contract on March 1, it said in a statement on Thursday

* NSE has signed an agreement with information provider ICIS to license its BFOE (Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk) market data

* NSE to launch two cash-settled futures product - 100 barrel Brent crude oil futures and 10 barrels Brent crude oil mini futures - statement

* The initial margin on contract would be minimum 4 percent or based on SPAN, whichever is higher - NSE (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

