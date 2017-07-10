FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock price quotes still not updating in India's NSE - traders
July 10, 2017

Stock price quotes still not updating in India's NSE - traders

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Price quotations for individual stocks were still not updating on India's National Stock Exchange, multiple traders said on Monday, after the country's largest stock exchange re-started trading following an earlier disruption.

Trading in indexes as well and futures and options was normal, however, the traders added.

The NSE re-opened markets at 1230 p.m. India time (0700 GMT), about three hours after the usual trading start time, after earlier attempts to resume trading failed. (Reporting by Savio Shetty; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sam Holmes)

