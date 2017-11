(Repeats to include move subscribers)

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - About 100 people were injured after a boiler exploded at a power plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official told Reuters.

The coal-fired plant is owned by India’s biggest power utility NTPC Ltd, and police officer Dhananjay Singh said the plant, in the town of Unchahar, has now been shut down. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)