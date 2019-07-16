Basic Materials
India seeks more than $1 bln investment with new oil block auction - minister

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) -

* India hopes to attract more than $1 billion of investment in exploration and production blocks awarded to companies on Tuesday under new rules for auctions of oil and gas fields, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

* India awarded 32 blocks in the latest two exploration licensing rounds called the open acreage licensing policy (OALP), which allows companies to carve out any area they want to drill

* State-owned Oil India Ltd bagged 12 blocks followed by private resources major Vedanta Ltd with 10.

* A consortium of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc got one (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)

