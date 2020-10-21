TABLE-Indian refiner Nayara's Sept oil imports halve from Aug - trade

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, halved its oil imports in September from the previous month, according to data from the shipping industry and sources, ahead of a major maintenance shutdown at its 400,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery in western Gujarat state from early October. During September the refiner received 187,100 barrels per day (bpd) oil, a decline of about 20% from a year earlier, the data showed. Nayara's overall imports in the first three quarters of 2020 averaged about 325,500 bpd, fell by 13.4% from a year earlier period, as the refiner had cut crude processing due to a decline in fuel demand, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Country Sept Aug %Chg Sept %Chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %Chg 2020 2020 mth/mth 2019 yr/yr 2020 2019 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 35.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 16.6 -76.9 Colombia 0.0 34.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.5 0.0 -- Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 46.5 -100.0 Venezuela 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 46.6 112.5 -58.6 TOTAL 35.0 34.4 1.7 0.0 -- 69.0 175.6 -60.7 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 0.0 -- Oman 16.3 15.8 3.5 0.0 -- 10.8 13.3 -18.7 Iraq 33.7 132.2 -74.5 103.6 -67.4 94.4 67.7 39.4 Qatar 15.5 32.6 -52.5 0.0 -- 12.6 1.8 587.8 Kuwait 23.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.3 0.0 -- S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.3 3.6 99.5 UAE 31.3 106.6 -70.6 32.6 -3.9 31.8 22.2 43.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 120.1 287.2 -58.2 136.2 -11.9 172.9 108.7 59.1 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 31.4 -100.0 27.0 24.7 9.0 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 33.6 -100.0 7.3 22.2 -67.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 65.0 -100.0 34.3 46.9 -26.9 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.6 -100.0 Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.4 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.4 -100.0 Egypt 32.0 15.5 106.9 32.1 -0.2 30.9 23.9 29.2 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.3 -100.0 TOTAL 32.0 15.5 106.9 32.1 -0.2 30.9 40.6 -24.0 USA 0.0 16.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.9 0.0 -- Canada 0.0 17.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.5 4.0 313.2 TOTAL ALL 187.1 370.9 -49.6 233.3 -19.8 325.5 375.9 -13.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in August, but discharged in September. It also includes some parcels that arrived in September and were discharged in October. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Rashmi Aich)