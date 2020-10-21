Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Indian refiner Nayara's Sept oil imports halve from Aug - trade

    NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil major
Rosneft, halved its oil imports in September from the previous month, according to
data from the shipping industry and sources, ahead of a major maintenance shutdown at its
400,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery in western Gujarat state from early October.

    During September the refiner received 187,100 barrels per day (bpd) oil, a decline of about
20% from a year earlier, the data showed.
    Nayara's overall imports in the first three quarters of 2020 averaged about 325,500 bpd,
fell by 13.4% from a year earlier period, as the refiner had cut crude processing due to a
decline in fuel demand, the data showed.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
    
 Region/Country    Sept    Aug  %Chg        Sept  %Chg    Jan-Sept  Jan-Sept  %Chg
                   2020   2020  mth/mth     2019  yr/yr   2020      2019      yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                       
 Brazil            35.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       3.8      16.6    -76.9
 Colombia           0.0   34.4   -100.0      0.0      --      11.5       0.0       --
 Ecuador            0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       7.1       0.0       --
 Mexico             0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0      46.5   -100.0
 Venezuela          0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --      46.6     112.5    -58.6
 TOTAL             35.0   34.4      1.7      0.0      --      69.0     175.6    -60.7
                                                                                     
 Middle East                                                                         
 Neutral zone       0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       3.9       0.0       --
 Oman              16.3   15.8      3.5      0.0      --      10.8      13.3    -18.7
 Iraq              33.7  132.2    -74.5    103.6   -67.4      94.4      67.7     39.4
 Qatar             15.5   32.6    -52.5      0.0      --      12.6       1.8    587.8
 Kuwait            23.2    0.0       --      0.0      --      10.3       0.0       --
 S Arabia           0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       7.3       3.6     99.5
 UAE               31.3  106.6    -70.6     32.6    -3.9      31.8      22.2     43.2
 Dubai              0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       1.8       0.0       --
 TOTAL            120.1  287.2    -58.2    136.2   -11.9     172.9     108.7     59.1
                                                                                     
 C.I.S.                                                                              
 Kazakhstan         0.0    0.0       --     31.4  -100.0      27.0      24.7      9.0
 Russia             0.0    0.0       --     33.6  -100.0       7.3      22.2    -67.1
 TOTAL              0.0    0.0       --     65.0  -100.0      34.3      46.9    -26.9
                                                                                     
 Africa                                                                              
 Nigeria            0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0       3.6   -100.0
 Angola             0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0       7.4   -100.0
 Congo              0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0       3.4   -100.0
 Egypt             32.0   15.5    106.9     32.1    -0.2      30.9      23.9     29.2
 Sudan              0.0    0.0       --      0.0      --       0.0       2.3   -100.0
 TOTAL             32.0   15.5    106.9     32.1    -0.2      30.9      40.6    -24.0
 USA                0.0   16.8   -100.0      0.0      --       1.9       0.0       --
 Canada             0.0   17.0   -100.0      0.0      --      16.5       4.0    313.2
 TOTAL ALL        187.1  370.9    -49.6    233.3   -19.8     325.5     375.9    -13.4
 
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days.
Numbers for previous months have been revised.
Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in August, but discharged in September. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in September and were discharged in October.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Rashmi Aich)
