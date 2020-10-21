TABLE-Indian refiner Reliance's Sept oil imports drop 10% m/m - trade

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 10% less oil in September from August and made its first purchase of north sea's Johan Sverdrup oil, according to data from shipping and industry sources. Imports in September at about 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) were 10.8% less than the same month a year earlier, the data showed. Reliance reduced imports of African grades in September to about 13.3% from about 16% in August, the data showed. The share of Latin American oil declined to 16% from about a fifth, while that of Middle Eastern grades rose to 60% from about 48% of overall imports. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr Sept Aug %chg Sept %Chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg y 2020 2020 mth/mth 2019 yr/yr 2020 2019 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 34.5 -100.0 22.9 -100.0 30.4 24.2 26.1 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 35.3 -100.0 23.0 3.9 492.5 Ecuador 0.0 33.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.9 11.6 -5.8 Mexico 67.2 34.9 92.5 67.6 -0.6 87.4 80.9 8.0 Venezuela 108.8 139.0 -21.8 209.6 -48.1 150.0 221.3 -32.2 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 176.0 242.2 -27.3 335.4 -47.5 301.8 341.9 -11.7 Asia Indonesia 21.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.3 4.5 -48.1 TOTAL 21.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.3 4.5 -48.1 Meast Neutral zone 0.0 54.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.2 0.0 -- Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 2.4 48.2 Iraq 331.4 255.4 29.8 293.1 13.1 260.5 280.7 -7.2 Qatar 27.2 15.2 79.5 0.0 -- 30.9 3.2 866.3 Kuwait 21.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.8 0.0 -- S. Arabia 213.3 214.4 -0.5 214.2 -0.4 207.2 225.5 -8.1 U.A.E. 68.2 45.2 50.8 91.5 -25.4 98.4 97.3 1.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 662.2 584.9 13.2 598.8 10.6 618.4 609.2 1.5 Europe North sea 35.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 8.4 -53.3 Norway 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 35.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 8.4 -53.3 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.8 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 61.3 -100.0 33.1 -100.0 55.7 24.7 125.0 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 61.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 55.7 32.3 72.2 Africa Nigeria 0.0 29.3 -100.0 58.5 -100.0 13.4 26.6 -49.9 Angola 31.9 63.7 -49.9 64.0 -50.1 13.5 28.8 -52.9 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.9 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.8 -100.0 Congo 62.5 30.2 106.9 0.0 -- 13.7 7.2 90.2 Chad 0.0 32.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.7 10.7 -0.4 Egypt 31.9 15.4 106.9 0.0 -- 16.5 17.4 -5.1 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 31.1 -100.0 0.0 24.0 -100.0 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.2 -100.0 Eq Guinea 20.5 20.9 -1.8 21.6 -4.9 11.8 22.3 -46.8 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 32.2 -100.0 3.5 43.9 -92.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.5 -100.0 TOTAL 146.8 191.8 -23.5 207.4 -29.2 86.5 211.2 -59.0 Canada 35.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.1 0.0 -- USA 25.1 145.2 -82.7 95.0 -73.6 78.0 89.4 -12.7 TOTAL ALL 1103.1 1225.3 -10.0 1236.6 -10.8 1156.8 1296.9 -10.8 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in August, but discharged in September. It also includes some parcels that arrived in September and were discharged in October. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)