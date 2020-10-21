Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-Indian refiner Reliance's Sept oil imports drop 10% m/m - trade

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported 10% less oil in September from August and made its first
purchase of north sea's Johan Sverdrup oil, according to data from shipping and industry
sources.
    Imports in September at about 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) were 10.8% less than the
same month a year earlier, the data showed.
    Reliance reduced imports of African grades in September to about 13.3% from about 16% in
August, the data showed. 
    The share of Latin American oil declined to 16% from about a fifth, while that of Middle
Eastern grades rose to 60% from about 48% of overall imports.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data.
Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 Region/Countr    Sept  Aug      %chg       Sept    %Chg     Jan-Sept    Jan-Sept    %chg
 y                2020  2020     mth/mth    2019    yr/yr    2020        2019        yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                             
 Brazil            0.0     34.5     -100.0    22.9   -100.0        30.4        24.2    26.1
 Colombia          0.0      0.0         --    35.3   -100.0        23.0         3.9   492.5
 Ecuador           0.0     33.7     -100.0     0.0       --        10.9        11.6    -5.8
 Mexico           67.2     34.9       92.5    67.6     -0.6        87.4        80.9     8.0
 Venezuela       108.8    139.0      -21.8   209.6    -48.1       150.0       221.3   -32.2
 Guatemala         0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         0.0         0.0      --
 TOTAL           176.0    242.2      -27.3   335.4    -47.5       301.8       341.9   -11.7
                                                                                           
 Asia                                                                                      
 Indonesia        21.4      0.0         --     0.0       --         2.3         4.5   -48.1
 TOTAL            21.4      0.0         --     0.0       --         2.3         4.5   -48.1
                                                                                           
 Meast                                                                                     
 Neutral zone      0.0     54.7     -100.0     0.0       --         6.2         0.0      --
 Oman              0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         3.6         2.4    48.2
 Iraq            331.4    255.4       29.8   293.1     13.1       260.5       280.7    -7.2
 Qatar            27.2     15.2       79.5     0.0       --        30.9         3.2   866.3
 Kuwait           21.9      0.0         --     0.0       --         9.8         0.0      --
 S. Arabia       213.3    214.4       -0.5   214.2     -0.4       207.2       225.5    -8.1
 U.A.E.           68.2     45.2       50.8    91.5    -25.4        98.4        97.3     1.1
 Dubai             0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         1.8         0.0      --
 TOTAL           662.2    584.9       13.2   598.8     10.6       618.4       609.2     1.5
                                                                                           
 Europe                                                                                    
 North sea        35.7      0.0         --     0.0       --         3.9         8.4   -53.3
 Norway            0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         0.0         0.0      --
 TOTAL            35.7      0.0         --     0.0       --         3.9         8.4   -53.3
                                                                                           
 CIS                                                                                       
 Azerbaijan        0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         0.0         3.8  -100.0
 Kazakhstan        0.0     61.3     -100.0    33.1   -100.0        55.7        24.7   125.0
 Russia            0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         0.0         7.4  -100.0
 TOTAL             0.0     61.3     -100.0     0.0       --        55.7        32.3    72.2
                                                                                           
 Africa                                                                                    
 Nigeria           0.0     29.3     -100.0    58.5   -100.0        13.4        26.6   -49.9
 Angola           31.9     63.7      -49.9    64.0    -50.1        13.5        28.8   -52.9
 Ivory coast       0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         0.0         3.9  -100.0
 Cameroon          0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         0.0         9.8  -100.0
 Congo            62.5     30.2      106.9     0.0       --        13.7         7.2    90.2
 Chad              0.0     32.3     -100.0     0.0       --        10.7        10.7    -0.4
 Egypt            31.9     15.4      106.9     0.0       --        16.5        17.4    -5.1
 Ghana             0.0      0.0         --    31.1   -100.0         0.0        24.0  -100.0
 Gabon             0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         3.4         0.0      --
 Sudan             0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         0.0        13.2  -100.0
 Eq Guinea        20.5     20.9       -1.8    21.6     -4.9        11.8        22.3   -46.8
 Algeria           0.0      0.0         --    32.2   -100.0         3.5        43.9   -92.0
 Libya             0.0      0.0         --     0.0       --         0.0         3.5  -100.0
 TOTAL           146.8    191.8      -23.5   207.4    -29.2        86.5       211.2   -59.0
                                                                                           
 Canada           35.9      0.0         --     0.0       --        10.1         0.0      --
 USA              25.1    145.2      -82.7    95.0    -73.6        78.0        89.4   -12.7
 TOTAL ALL      1103.1   1225.3      -10.0  1236.6    -10.8      1156.8      1296.9   -10.8
   
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into
barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
Numbers for previous months have been revised.
Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in August, but discharged in September. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in September and were discharged in October.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up