CORRECTED-TABLE-India's May oil imports rose 31.5% y/y - sources

 (In table, corrects to oil supplies from Iraq in May, adds Guyana in place of
Argentina)
    NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in April rose 31.5% from a year
earlier, when demand was curtailed due to a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of
coronavirus, tanker arrival data obtained from sources showed.
   Refiners shipped in about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, almost
flat from April, according to the data.
   The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate.
Volumes are in '000 bpd.
    
 Region/Country    May    April    %Chg     May      %Chg    Jan-May   Jan-May    %Chg
                  2021     2021   mth/mth   2020    yr/yr      2021     2020     Yr/Yr
 Latin America                                                                          
 Brazil            164.0   135.9     20.7     0.0        --      87.9     83.8       4.9
 Colombia            0.0    35.1   -100.0    67.9    -100.0      63.9     28.1     127.5
 Ecuador            35.6     0.0       --    64.0     -44.3       7.3     26.0     -71.8
 Mexico            203.9   104.6     95.0   224.5      -9.2     166.1    225.5     -26.3
 Venezuela           0.0     0.0       --    68.4    -100.0       0.0    308.8    -100.0
 Guatemala           0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       0.0      0.0        --
 Guyana              0.0    33.3   -100.0     0.0        --       6.6      0.0        --
 TOTAL             403.5   308.9     30.6   424.8      -5.0     331.8    672.2     -50.6
                                                                                        
 Asia                                                                                   
 Brunei             38.1     0.0       --    37.2       2.4      24.7     22.3      10.6
 Malaysia           18.0    21.5    -16.2     5.1     257.0      35.4     40.7     -13.1
 Indonesia          18.5     0.0       --     0.0        --      17.2      0.0        --
 Australia           0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       3.8      0.0        --
 TOTAL              74.6    21.5    246.8    42.3      76.6      81.0     63.0      28.6
                                                                                        
 Middle East                                                                            
 Neutral zone       48.6    66.8    -27.3     0.0        --      55.2      0.0        --
 Oman               65.7   132.7    -50.5     0.0        --     114.5     19.8     477.9
 Iraq             1011.5  1142.1    -11.4   554.0      82.6    1071.1    976.4       9.7
 Qatar              32.1    33.6     -4.5   109.5     -70.7      26.1     85.0     -69.2
 Kuwait            284.3   320.1    -11.2   115.5     146.2     241.0    182.7      31.9
 S. Arabia         559.2   641.7    -12.9   749.1     -25.4     599.4    818.1     -26.7
 U.A.E.            222.1   529.3    -58.0   365.5     -39.2     442.2    516.8     -14.4
 Dubai               0.0     0.0       --    16.0    -100.0       6.6      3.3     101.3
 TOTAL            2223.5  2866.3    -22.4  1909.6      16.4    2556.1   2602.0      -1.8
                                                                                        
 Europe                                                                                 
 North sea         201.6     0.0       --     0.0        --      53.8      0.0        --
 TOTAL             201.6     0.0       --     0.0        --      53.8      0.0        --
                                                                                        
 C.I.S.                                                                                 
 Azerbaijan          0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --      26.6     35.6     -25.4
 Kazakhstan        125.2    65.7     90.6    62.6     100.0      88.9    132.9     -33.2
 Russia             32.9     0.0       --     0.0        --      44.2     56.1     -21.2
 TOTAL             158.1    65.7    140.6    62.6     152.6     159.6    224.7     -29.0
                                                                                        
 Africa                                                                                 
 Nigeria           338.4   288.2     17.4   238.9      41.6     369.3    305.3      20.9
 Angola             63.3   160.5    -60.6    31.3     102.2      97.1     80.4      20.7
 Ivory coast         0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       6.9      0.0        --
 Cameroon           31.7     0.0       --     0.0        --      12.7      6.2     105.0
 Congo               0.0    30.4   -100.0    61.8    -100.0       6.0     12.6     -52.1
 Chad                0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       0.0     12.8    -100.0
 Egypt              54.9    53.7      2.4    67.7     -18.9      48.6     57.3     -15.2
 Gabon              61.3    63.1     -2.9     0.0        --      25.1      6.2     303.8
 Ghana               0.0    62.9   -100.0     0.0        --      12.5      0.0        --
 Sudan               0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --      14.9      0.0        --
 Eq Guinea          21.2    30.4    -30.1    52.1     -59.2      19.3     19.5      -1.0
 Algeria            31.1     0.0       --     0.0        --      12.8     29.5     -56.6
 Libya              31.5     0.0       --     0.0        --      13.2      0.0        --
 TOTAL             633.6   689.2     -8.1   451.8      40.2     638.4    529.9      20.5
                                                                                        
 CANADA            244.0    36.4    570.4    67.9     259.3     115.1     33.9     239.5
 USA               281.6   235.9     19.4   251.7      11.9     378.0    219.6      72.2
 TOTAL ALL        4220.5  4223.9     -0.1  3210.7      31.5    4313.9   4345.1      -0.7
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting
them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by
the number of days.
   Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April but discharged in May.
It also include some parcels that arrived in May and were discharged in June.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
