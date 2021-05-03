Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-Indian oil imports: Saudi claws back No.2 supplier status from U.S.

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, May 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia was India's second biggest oil supplier again in March, after
ceding the position for a month to the United States, which slipped to fourth place behind the United Arab
Emirates, according to preliminary tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.

    Iraq remained the top oil supplier.
    India imported 4.39 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, about 12% more than the previous month
but a decline of about 0.5% from a year earlier, the data showed.
    Overall India's oil imports in fiscal year 2020/21 fell to a six year low of 3.97 million bpd as refiners
cut crude processing after the spread of COVID-19 destroyed fuel demand, the data compiled by Reuters showed. 
        The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in
'000 bpd.
      
 Region/Countr  March   Feb     %Chg    March   %Chg    Jan-Mar   Jan-Mar    %chg  Apr-Mar    Apr-Mar    %Chg
 y              2021    2021    m/m     2020    yr/yr   2021      2020      yr/yr  2020/21    2019/2020  yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                                                 
 Brazil           98.4     0.0      --    93.0     5.8      45.7     93.7   -51.2       62.3       51.3    21.3
 Colombia         68.9   190.6   -63.9     0.0      --      95.4      0.0      --       67.9        2.9  2213.6
 Ecuador           0.0     0.0      --    49.5  -100.0       0.0     16.8  -100.0        9.5       13.0   -26.7
 Mexico          136.2   148.6    -8.3   270.0   -49.5     173.6    231.5   -25.0      147.5      196.3   -24.8
 Venezuela         0.0     0.0      --   416.8  -100.0       0.0    400.5  -100.0       87.8      351.4   -75.0
 TOTAL           303.5   339.2   -10.5   829.3   -63.4     314.8    742.5   -57.6      375.1      615.0   -39.0 Asia Brunei           26.2    42.0   -37.6    36.3   -27.8      28.3     24.6    15.0       20.3       20.4    -0.7
 Malaysia         58.4    41.5    40.7    39.3    48.5      45.9     46.3    -0.8       46.9       59.3   -20.8
 Indonesia         0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --      22.5      0.0      --       14.0        3.4   308.3
 Australia         0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       6.3      0.0      --        3.2        0.0      --
 TOTAL            84.6    83.5     1.4    75.6    11.9     103.1     70.9    45.3       84.3       83.1     1.5 Middle East Neutral zone     54.6    31.3    74.4     0.0      --      53.6      0.0      --       41.3        0.0      --
 Oman            146.3    72.6   101.4    64.9   125.5     125.3     33.1   278.5       79.1       37.6   110.7
 Iran              0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       0.0      0.0      --        0.0       33.9  -100.0
 Iraq           1185.2   867.5    36.6   934.1    26.9    1067.9   1122.2    -4.8      938.9     1055.5   -11.0
 Qatar            31.4    34.7    -9.7    93.1   -66.3      21.6     88.8   -75.6       75.3       59.5    26.7
 Kuwait          192.0   205.7    -6.7   209.9    -8.5     199.7    226.5   -11.8      178.8      214.7   -16.7
 S. Arabia       567.6   445.2    27.5   681.9   -16.8     599.2    770.3   -22.2      694.9      839.8   -17.3
 U.A.E.          473.5   421.7    12.3   611.8   -22.6     489.0    592.2   -17.4      441.8      442.8    -0.2
 Dubai            16.0     0.0      --     0.0      --      11.0      0.0      --       10.9        1.4   699.0
 TOTAL          2666.6  2078.8    28.3  2595.6     2.7    2567.3   2833.0    -9.4     2461.1     2685.1    -8.3 Europe North sea         0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --      20.8      0.0      --       14.0        4.8   193.0
 Norway            0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       0.0      0.0      --        0.0        1.1  -100.0
 TOTAL             0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --      20.8      0.0      --       14.0        5.8   139.2 C.I.S. Azerbaijan       31.3    36.3   -14.0    88.9   -64.8      44.6     37.7    18.1       38.6       45.0   -14.2
 Kazakhstan       31.5   137.6   -77.1    95.9   -67.2      84.1    129.5   -35.1       77.9       93.3   -16.6
 Russia           84.1    36.5   130.7    56.4    49.1      62.8     71.3   -11.9       32.0       65.1   -50.8
 TOTAL           146.8   210.4   -30.2   241.2   -39.1     191.5    238.5   -19.7      148.5      203.4   -27.0 Africa Nigeria         397.4   472.2   -15.9   280.1    41.9     406.9    293.0    38.9      325.3      344.1    -5.5
 Angola          159.9     0.0      --    61.2   161.5      87.5     80.8     8.4       76.6      117.1   -34.6
 Ivory coast       0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --      11.6      0.0      --        4.7        5.5   -13.7
 Cameroon          0.0    33.1  -100.0     0.0      --      10.3     10.3     0.0        4.5       10.7   -58.3
 Congo             0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       0.0      0.0      --       23.4       22.7     3.2
 Chad              0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       0.0     21.4  -100.0        2.8       13.5   -79.3
 Egypt            50.7    35.1    44.4    53.0    -4.2      44.7     50.2   -10.9       59.6       55.7     6.9
 Gabon             0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       0.0      0.0      --        6.9        0.0      --
 Ghana             0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --       0.0      0.0      --        5.2       12.7   -59.0
 Sudan            35.6    20.5    73.8     0.0      --      25.0      0.0      --       10.9        8.4    28.8
 Eq Guinea         0.0    24.6  -100.0     0.0      --      15.0     14.8     0.9       18.9       27.0   -29.9
 Algeria           0.0     0.0      --    31.3  -100.0      10.7     49.3   -78.2       15.9       61.1   -74.0
 Libya             0.0     0.0      --     0.0      --      11.4      0.0      --        5.5        2.7   108.0
 TOTAL           643.6   585.6     9.9   425.5    51.3     623.1    519.8    19.9      560.2      681.1   -17.8 CANADA           71.6    75.3    -4.9    18.4   289.1      97.0      6.3  1446.9       50.7       26.6    90.9
 USA             470.2   545.3   -13.8   225.0   108.9     458.6    228.2   101.0      278.8      204.7    36.2
 TOTAL ALL      4386.8  3918.0    12.0  4410.6    -0.5    4376.1   4639.2    -5.7     3972.6     4504.8   -11.8
  

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day
using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days.
Numbers for previous months have been revised.
Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in February but discharged in March. It also include some
parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April.

    
 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up