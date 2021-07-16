TABLE-India's April-June oil imports up 11.7% y/y - sources

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in April-June, the first quarter of this fiscal year, stood at 4.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, a growth of 11.7% from a year earlier when local fuel demand collapsed due to a COVID-induced nation-wide lockdown, the data showed. The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Cou June May %Chg June Chg Jan-Jun Jan-June % chg April-Jun April-Jun % chg yr/yr ntry 2021 2021 m/m 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 yr/yr e 2021 e 2020 Latin America Brazil 138.3 164.0 -15.7 0.0 -- 96.3 70.0 37.5 146.3 46.3 215.8 Colombia 70.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 65.0 23.4 177.2 34.9 46.9 -25.6 Ecuador 34.5 35.6 -3.1 0.0 -- 11.8 21.7 -45.5 23.5 26.5 -11.3 Mexico 104.2 203.9 -48.9 104.3 -0.1 155.9 205.5 -24.2 138.3 179.5 -23.0 Venezuela 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 257.9 -100.0 0.0 115.4 -100.0 Guyana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 347.7 403.5 -13.8 104.3 233.4 334.5 578.6 -42.2 353.9 414.6 -14.6 Asia Brunei 0.0 38.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.6 18.7 10.5 13.0 12.7 2.4 Malaysia 45.0 18.0 149.4 60.9 -26.2 36.9 44.0 -16.0 28.1 41.7 -32.7 Indonesia 19.1 18.5 3.4 0.0 -- 17.5 0.0 -- 12.6 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 64.1 74.6 -14.1 60.9 5.2 78.2 62.7 24.8 53.6 54.4 -1.4 Middle East Neutral 42.7 48.6 -12.0 36.2 18.1 53.1 6.0 791.2 52.7 11.9 341.7 zone Oman 119.4 65.7 81.7 17.2 592.6 115.3 19.4 494.7 105.5 5.7 1756.5 Iraq 955.8 1011.5 -5.5 1092.1 -12.5 1052.0 995.4 5.7 1036.2 868.7 19.3 Qatar 33.3 32.1 3.8 34.9 -4.6 27.3 76.7 -64.4 33.0 64.7 -49.0 Kuwait 121.9 284.3 -57.1 197.0 -38.1 221.2 185.0 19.6 242.6 143.6 68.9 S. Arabia 517.8 559.2 -7.4 494.7 4.7 585.9 764.8 -23.4 572.7 759.3 -24.6 U.A.E. 498.8 222.1 124.6 242.1 106.0 451.6 471.5 -4.2 414.6 350.8 18.2 Dubai 16.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.2 2.7 201.5 5.5 5.5 0.0 TOTAL 2306.2 2223.5 3.7 2114.2 9.1 2514.7 2521.6 -0.3 2462.7 2210.1 11.4 Europe North sea 104.5 201.6 -48.2 0.0 -- 62.2 0.0 -- 103.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 104.5 201.6 -48.2 0.0 -- 62.2 0.0 -- 103.1 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 46.8 -100.0 22.2 37.5 -40.8 0.0 37.2 -100.0 Kazakhstan 96.9 125.2 -22.5 63.6 52.5 90.2 121.5 -25.8 96.3 113.5 -15.2 Russia 34.1 32.9 3.7 34.0 0.4 42.5 52.5 -18.9 22.5 33.6 -33.2 TOTAL 131.1 158.1 -17.1 144.3 -9.2 154.9 211.4 -26.7 118.7 184.3 -35.6 Africa Nigeria 275.6 338.4 -18.6 254.1 8.5 353.7 296.9 19.1 301.2 300.8 0.1 Angola 117.7 30.8 282.1 92.1 27.7 94.9 82.4 15.2 102.2 83.9 21.8 Ivory 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- coast Cameroon 34.1 31.7 7.8 0.0 -- 16.2 5.2 214.5 22.1 0.0 -- Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 61.3 -100.0 5.0 20.6 -75.6 10.0 41.3 -75.7 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.7 -100.0 0.0 0.0 -- Egypt 89.3 54.9 62.6 51.3 74.0 55.3 56.3 -1.7 65.9 62.4 5.5 Gabon 0.0 61.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.0 5.2 303.3 41.7 10.4 301.1 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.4 0.0 -- 20.7 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.4 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 21.9 21.2 3.3 0.0 -- 19.7 16.3 21.2 24.5 17.7 38.0 Algeria 0.0 31.1 -100.0 32.5 -100.0 10.7 30.0 -64.4 10.6 10.7 -1.0 Libya 34.0 31.5 7.9 0.0 -- 16.7 0.0 -- 22.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 572.7 601.1 -4.7 491.3 16.6 622.0 523.5 18.8 620.8 527.3 17.7 CANADA 146.7 244.0 -39.9 46.2 217.7 120.3 35.9 235.0 143.5 65.6 118.7 USA 224.9 281.6 -20.1 236.8 -5.0 352.6 222.4 58.6 247.8 216.6 14.4 TOTAL ALL 3897.9 4188.0 -6.9 3198.0 21.9 4239.4 4156.0 2.0 4104.2 3672.9 11.7 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in June, but discharged this month. It also include some parcels that arrived in May and were discharged in June. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)