TABLE-India's May oil imports rose 31.5% y/y - sources

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in April rose 31.5% from a year earlier, when demand was curtailed due to a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, tanker arrival data obtained from sources showed. Refiners shipped in about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, almost flat from April, according to the data. The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Country May April %Chg May %Chg Jan-May Jan-May %Chg 2021 2021 mth/mth 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Latin America Brazil 164.0 135.9 20.7 0.0 -- 87.9 83.8 4.9 Colombia 0.0 35.1 -100.0 67.9 -100.0 63.9 28.1 127.5 Ecuador 35.6 0.0 -- 64.0 -44.3 7.3 26.0 -71.8 Mexico 203.9 104.6 95.0 224.5 -9.2 166.1 225.5 -26.3 Venezuela 0.0 0.0 -- 68.4 -100.0 0.0 308.8 -100.0 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Argentina 0.0 33.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 403.5 308.9 30.6 424.8 -5.0 331.8 672.2 -50.6 Asia Brunei 38.1 0.0 -- 37.2 2.4 24.7 22.3 10.6 Malaysia 18.0 21.5 -16.2 5.1 257.0 35.4 40.7 -13.1 Indonesia 18.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.2 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 74.6 21.5 246.8 42.3 76.6 81.0 63.0 28.6 Middle East Neutral zone 48.6 66.8 -27.3 0.0 -- 55.2 0.0 -- Oman 65.7 132.7 -50.5 0.0 -- 114.5 19.8 477.9 Iraq 1076.4 1142.1 -5.8 554.0 94.3 1071.1 976.4 9.7 Qatar 32.1 33.6 -4.5 109.5 -70.7 26.1 85.0 -69.2 Kuwait 284.3 320.1 -11.2 115.5 146.2 241.0 182.7 31.9 S. Arabia 559.2 641.7 -12.9 749.1 -25.4 599.4 818.1 -26.7 U.A.E. 222.1 529.3 -58.0 365.5 -39.2 442.2 516.8 -14.4 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 16.0 -100.0 6.6 3.3 101.3 TOTAL 2223.5 2866.3 -22.4 1909.6 16.4 2556.1 2602.0 -1.8 Europe North sea 201.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 53.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 201.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 53.8 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 26.6 35.6 -25.4 Kazakhstan 125.2 65.7 90.6 62.6 100.0 88.9 132.9 -33.2 Russia 32.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 44.2 56.1 -21.2 TOTAL 158.1 65.7 140.6 62.6 152.6 159.6 224.7 -29.0 Africa Nigeria 338.4 288.2 17.4 238.9 41.6 369.3 305.3 20.9 Angola 63.3 160.5 -60.6 31.3 102.2 97.1 80.4 20.7 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.9 0.0 -- Cameroon 31.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.7 6.2 105.0 Congo 0.0 30.4 -100.0 61.8 -100.0 6.0 12.6 -52.1 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.8 -100.0 Egypt 54.9 53.7 2.4 67.7 -18.9 48.6 57.3 -15.2 Gabon 61.3 63.1 -2.9 0.0 -- 25.1 6.2 303.8 Ghana 0.0 62.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 12.5 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.9 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 21.2 30.4 -30.1 52.1 -59.2 19.3 19.5 -1.0 Algeria 31.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.8 29.5 -56.6 Libya 31.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 633.6 689.2 -8.1 451.8 40.2 638.4 529.9 20.5 CANADA 244.0 36.4 570.4 67.9 259.3 115.1 33.9 239.5 USA 281.6 235.9 19.4 251.7 11.9 378.0 219.6 72.2 TOTAL ALL 4220.5 4223.9 -0.1 3210.7 31.5 4313.9 4345.1 -0.7 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April but discharged in May. It also include some parcels that arrived in May and were discharged in June. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma Editing by Mark Heinrich)