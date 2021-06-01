Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

TABLE-India's oil imports decline 3.7% in April from March - sources

    NEW DELHI, June 1 (Reuters) - India's oil imports in April declined 3.7% from the previous
months as state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp did not receive oil for its Mumbai
refinery, which was fully shut for revamp, data showed.
    Refiners shipped in about 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) oil in April, a decline of about
8.7% over last year, the data showed.
   The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes
are in '000 bpd.   
 Region/Countr   April   March     %Chg    April     %Chg   Jan-Apr  Jan-Apr    %Chg
 y                2021    2021  mth/mth     2020    yr/yr      2021     2020   yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                      
 Brazil          135.9    98.4     38.2    140.5     -3.3      68.2    105.3   -35.2
 Colombia         35.1    68.9    -49.1     72.0    -51.3      80.4     17.9   350.0
 Ecuador           0.0     0.0       --     14.3   -100.0       0.0     16.2  -100.0
 Mexico          104.6   136.2    -23.2    208.3    -49.8     156.4    225.7   -30.7
 Venezuela         0.0     0.0       --    279.2   -100.0       0.0    370.4  -100.0
 Guyana           33.3     0.0       --      0.0       --       8.3      0.0      --
 TOTAL           308.9   303.5      1.8    714.4    -56.8     313.3    735.5   -57.4
                                                                                    
 Asia                                                                               
 Brunei            0.0    26.2   -100.0      0.0       --      21.3     18.5    14.7
 Malaysia         21.5    58.4    -63.2     60.4    -64.4      39.8     49.8   -20.0
 Indonesia         0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --      16.9      0.0      --
 Australia         0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --       4.7      0.0      --
 TOTAL            21.5    84.6    -74.6     60.4    -64.4      82.7     68.3    21.0
                                                                                    
 Middle East                                                                        
 Neutral zone     66.8    54.6     22.5      0.0       --      56.9      0.0      --
 Oman            132.7   146.3     -9.3      0.0       --     127.1     24.9   410.7
 Iraq           1142.1  1185.2     -3.6    970.4     17.7    1086.4   1084.6     0.2
 Qatar            33.6    31.4      7.1     48.1    -30.2      24.6     78.7   -68.7
 Kuwait          320.1   192.0     66.7    119.3    168.2     229.8    199.9    14.9
 S. Arabia       641.7   567.6     13.0   1034.4    -38.0     609.8    835.8   -27.0
 U.A.E.         529.34   473.5     11.8    444.4     19.1     499.1    555.5   -10.2
 Dubai             0.0    16.0   -100.0      0.0       --       8.3      0.0      --
 TOTAL          2866.3  2666.6      7.5   2616.5      9.5    2642.1   2779.3    -4.9
                                                                                    
 Europe                                                                             
 North sea         0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --      15.6      0.0      --
 TOTAL             0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --      15.6      0.0      --
                                                                                    
 C.I.S.                                                                             
 Azerbaijan        0.0    31.3   -100.0     66.0   -100.0      33.4     44.7   -25.3
 Kazakhstan       65.7    31.5    108.8    215.9    -69.6      79.5    150.9   -47.4
 Russia            0.0    84.1   -100.0     68.1   -100.0      47.1     70.5   -33.2
 TOTAL            65.7   146.8    -55.3    350.0    -81.2     160.0    266.2   -39.9
                                                                                    
 Africa                                                                             
 Nigeria         288.2   397.4    -27.5    411.5    -30.0     377.2    322.4    17.0
 Angola          160.5   159.9      0.4    130.1     23.3     105.8     93.0    13.7
 Ivory coast       0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --       8.7      0.0      --
 Cameroon          0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --       7.7      7.8    -0.3
 Congo            30.4     0.0       --      0.0       --       7.6      0.0      --
 Chad              0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0     16.1  -100.0
 Egypt            53.7    50.7      5.8     68.0    -21.1      46.9     54.6   -14.0
 Gabon            63.1     0.0       --     31.5    100.2      15.8      7.8   101.9
 Ghana            62.9     0.0       --      0.0       --      15.7      0.0      --
 Sudan             0.0    35.6   -100.0      0.0       --      18.7      0.0      --
 Eq Guinea        30.4     0.0       --      0.0       --      18.8     11.2    68.7
 Algeria           0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --       8.1     37.1   -78.2
 Libya             0.0     0.0       --      0.0       --       8.5      0.0      --
 TOTAL           689.2   643.6      7.1    641.2      7.5     639.6    549.9    16.3
                                                                                    
 CANADA           36.4    71.6    -49.2     82.6    -55.9      81.8     25.2   224.8
 USA             235.9   470.2    -49.8    160.2     47.2     402.9    211.3    90.6
 TOTAL ALL      4223.9  4386.8     -3.7   4625.4     -8.7    4338.0   4635.8    -6.4
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into
barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
   Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April but discharged in May. It also
include some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
