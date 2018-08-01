FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 12:37 PM / in an hour

India cabinet approves uniform licensing policy for oil, gas exploration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India cabinet on Wednesday allowed oil and gas producers to explore for shale oil and gas and coal bed methane under the existing contracts, a move aimed at unlocking the unconventional hydrocarbon potential of the world’s third-biggest oil importer.

The policy would help reduce India’s dependence on imported oil and save foreign exchange, India’s interim finance minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

