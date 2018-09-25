TABLE-India allows refiners to import 35 pct oil on CIF basis

NEW DELHI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - India has for the first time allowed state refiners to buy 35 percent of their oil imports in tankers arranged by the seller, a document reviewed by Reuters showed, enabling them to swiftly tap cheaper cargoes. India had previously allowed state-refiners to buy only 15.48 percent of their estimated 118.15 million tonnes of oil imports in the current fiscal year to March 31 on a Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) basis, meaning the seller arranges the vessel and insurance. State refiners - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd- account for about 60 percent of India's overall 251.9 million tonnes refining capacity. Below are details of volumes allowed under the eased rules. Volumes are in million tonnes. Financial Year 2018-19 Company Estimaed Previous C.I.F Additional Permission Name Imports Imports Limit MRPL 13.15 4.40 0.20 IOC 65.00 6.39 16.36 BPCL 25.50 6.05 2.88 HPCL 14.50 1.45 3.63 TOTAL 118.15 18.29 23.07 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)