Indian state-run oil firms look to expand retail network

MUMBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* Indian state-run oil firms are looking to expand their retail outlet network by 55,649 fuel stations ahead of general elections next year, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) said in a statement

* HPCL wants to set up 12,685 more outlets, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) is expanding by 15,802, while Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will set up 26,982 more fuel stations

* The expansion is being done in tandem with growth in demand for petrol and diesel

* Retail outlets will be constructed with latest technology including automation and are expected to generate employment opportunities, the statement said

* India has 63,674 fuel retail stations - HPCL has 15,287 fuel pumps, BPCL has 14,593, IOC operates 27,377 fuel stations and ONGC/MRPL has 6 fuel pumps

* Among private refiners, Nayara Energy has 4,895 fuel pumps, Reliance Industries 1,400 outlets and RoyalDutch Shell operates 116 fuels stations (Reporting by Mumbai Desk; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)