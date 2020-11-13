India's vegetable oil imports drop 13% in 2019-20 - industry body

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s vegetable oil imports fell 13% in the marketing year to October, a leading trade body said on Friday, due to a sluggish demand from hotels and restaurants which bore the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

India imported 13.5 million tonnes of vegetable oils in the 2019-20 oil year, the Solvent Extractors’ Association said in a statement.

The country imported 1.27 million tonnes of vegetable oils in October this year, down from 1.48 million tonnes bought in the same month last year, it said.