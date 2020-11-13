India's vegetable oil imports drop 13% in 2019-20 - industry body

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s vegetable oil imports fell 13% in the marketing year to October, a leading trade body said on Friday, due to a sluggish demand from hotels and restaurants which bore the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.
India imported 13.5 million tonnes of vegetable oils in the 2019-20 oil year, the Solvent Extractors’ Association said in a statement.
The country imported 1.27 million tonnes of vegetable oils in October this year, down from 1.48 million tonnes bought in the same month last year, it said.
Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj. Editing by Jane Merriman
