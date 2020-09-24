GAIL cuts gas supplies to clients after fire at ONGC plant

FILE PHOTO: Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian gas transporter GAIL (India) Ltd has cut supplies by about 40% to customers, mainly power and fertiliser companies, after a pipeline rupture led to a fire in an Oil and Natural Gas Corp plant, a company source said.

GAIL supplies about 60 million standard cubic meters of gas through its northwestern pipeline grid to customers in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa.

There was no immediate comment from GAIL.