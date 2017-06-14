FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian oil explorer ONGC keen to buy govt stake in refiner HPCL - minister
June 14, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 2 months ago

Indian oil explorer ONGC keen to buy govt stake in refiner HPCL - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is keen to acquire the government's stake in oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL), the country's oil minister said on Wednesday.

"ONGC has shown interest," Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters in New Delhi.

"In my view, HPCL's independent identity and brand will be protected in the process," HPCL Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana said, indicating the refiner could become a subsidiary of ONGC. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Mark Potter)

