FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 5, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's ONGC Videsh adopts 'wait and watch' policy on Iran investment

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* ONGC Videsh has adopted a ‘wait and watch’ policy on investment in Iran’s gas field - co managing director

* ONGC Videsh sees South Sudan project’s oil output rising to 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil by end 2018 from 7,000-8,000 bpd now - co managing director

* ONGC Videsh sees gas production for Mozambique project in 2022

* ONGC Videsh hopes to invest $1 bln in existing project in 2018/19

* ONGC Videsh has received government communications to list Co (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.