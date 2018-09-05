India's ONGC Videsh adopts 'wait and watch' policy on Iran investment

NEW DELHI, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* ONGC Videsh has adopted a ‘wait and watch’ policy on investment in Iran’s gas field - co managing director

* ONGC Videsh sees South Sudan project’s oil output rising to 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil by end 2018 from 7,000-8,000 bpd now - co managing director

* ONGC Videsh sees gas production for Mozambique project in 2022

* ONGC Videsh hopes to invest $1 bln in existing project in 2018/19

* ONGC Videsh has received government communications to list Co (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)