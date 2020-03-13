Indian govt's outstanding loans from RBI at $4.47 bln in week to March 6

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 329.76 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) of outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended March 6, according to a central bank document released on Friday.

According to the bank’s weekly statistical supplement, the central government had 50.81 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week ended Feb. 28.

State governments had loans worth 72.39 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended March 6, compared with 28.82 billion rupees in the previous week, the release said.