November 15, 2018

Indian start-up OYO appoints former IndiGo airline boss as CEO

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian start-up OYO, backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, said on Thursday it had appointed former IndiGo airline president Aditya Ghosh as chief executive officer of its hotels business in South Asia.

OYO, which has presence in more than 500 cities across India, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, UAE and the United Kingdom, recently introduced homes to its inventory.

Ghosh, a trained lawyer, quit IndiGo, the country’s top carrier, in April after a 10-year stint. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

