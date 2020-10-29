India to bring new law for pollution control in Delhi and surrounding areas-minister

FILE PHOTO: Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is set to introduce a new law for pollution control in capital city of New Delhi and the surrounding areas, federal environment minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Thursday.

New Delhi and its satellite cities, which last year accounted for half of the dozen most-polluted cities worldwide, suffered the season’s worst air so far on Thursday, as dropping wind speeds trapped deadly pollutants.

The minister didn’t provide details about the proposed law..