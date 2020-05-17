India to privatise state-run companies in non-strategic sectors

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Sunday it would privatise state-run companies in non-strategic sectors, as the economy grapples with a coronavirus-inflicted standstill.

A list of strategic sectors will also be announced in which only one to four public sector enterprises will remain, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, as part of a slew of measures to kickstart the economy.

Sitharaman also said no fresh insolvency cases would be initiated for up to a year, in a move to avoid a wave of bankruptcies from companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Debt incurred by companies due to the coronavirus outbreak would not be considered a default under the country’s bankruptcy code, she added.