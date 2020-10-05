Indian govt name Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma as new MPC members

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Indian government named Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma as its nominees on the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) late on Monday.

Ashima Goyal is currently a member of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic advisory council, while Shashanka Bhide is a senior advisor at the National Council for Applied Economic Research - a New Delhi-based think.

Jayanth Varma - the third government nominee to the MPC, which is constituted of three government nominees and three RBI members, is currently a finance and accounting professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

The three new members have been appointed for a four-year term, according a government notice.