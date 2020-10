FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government has appointed M. Rajeshwar Rao as one of the Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governors, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Before his elevation, Rao was an executive director at the Reserve Bank of India.