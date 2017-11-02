India's BPCL ramps up run rate at Kochi refinery after expansion

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has ramped up the operating rate of its Kochi oil refinery after completing an expansion at the plant in southern India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The refinery is currently running at about 13 million tonnes per year (tpy), or about 260,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from its original capacity of 9.5 million tpy, one of the sources said, asking to remain unidentified as he was not authorised to speak with the media.

BPCL plans to gradually ramp up Kochi to its new capacity of 15.5 million tpy, he added, without giving a timeline.

BPCL added a new crude distillation unit and a delayed coking unit as part of the expansion, according to the company website.

The expansion was expected to be completed by last year, but was later delayed.

BPCL’s spokesperson could not be reached for comment.