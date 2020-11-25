Indian refiners' October oil processing highest since March

(Reuters) - Crude oil processed by Indian refiners rose to its highest in seven months in October as fuel demand picked up although throughput remained lower than a year earlier, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on industrial and transport activity.

An Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) well is pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Crude oil throughput in October dropped 16.1% from a year earlier to 4.35 million barrels per day (18.39 million tonnes), but was the highest since March when the country went into a nationwide lockdown, provisional data issued by the government showed on Wednesday.

India's crude oil throughput hits 7-month peak

Pointing to a recovery in economic activity, India’s fuel consumption registered its first year-on-year increase since February last month, data showed earlier.

Daily coronavirus cases in the country have declined steadily since having peaked in September, although it remains the second-highest number of cases in the world, after the United States.

Crude oil throughput in October rose 0.5% from September’s 4.33 million barrels per day (17.71 million tonnes).

Indian refiners operated at an average rate of 86.7%, highest March, compared to 86.2% in September, data showed.

Refinery runs edge up as fuel demand crawls back

A major maintenance shutdown at Nayara Energy’s 400,000 bpd Vadinar refinery pulled down the nation’s average refinery run rates. Nayara’s plant operated at 33% capacity last month, the data showed.

The country’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) operated its directly owned plants at 95.64% capacity, the data showed.

Reliance, owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, operated its plants at 94.33% capacity.

Crude oil production fell by 6.2% to 2.57 million tonnes (608,000 barrels per day), the monthly report showed.