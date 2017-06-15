FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India invites BP and Reliance to invest in fuel retailing
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 4 months ago

India invites BP and Reliance to invest in fuel retailing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - India’s oil minister invited BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country’s east coast.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who met India’s oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, will hold a news conference later in the day.

“BP & RIL have invested in KG Basin,” Pradhan said in a tweet after the meeting. “Invited them to invest in retail as well.”

He did not elaborate.

Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.