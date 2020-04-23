Asia
India Reliance's March oil imports down 8.3% y/y - trade

    NEW DELHI, April 23 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported 8.3% less oil in March than in the same month of the previous
year, according to data from shipping and industry sources.
    The March imports, at 1.24 million barrels per day, were 6.1% percent above the previous
month, the data showed.
    Reliance shipped in about 43% of its imports from Latin America, slightly lower than about
43.5% a year ago, the data showed.
    The share of Middle Eastern oil in its overall purchases rose to 43.19% from about 37% a
year ago. Imports from the U.S. declined to about 10% from 13% a year ago, the data showed.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data.
Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
    
 Region/Country     March      Feb     %chg   March     %chg  Jan-Mar    Jan-Mar     %chg
                     2020     2020  mth/mth    2019    yr/yr     2020       2019    yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                           
 Brazil              61.1     56.7      7.8    62.1     -1.6     50.1       32.3     55.2
 Mexico             198.7    146.4     35.7   138.0     44.0    159.0      131.7     20.7
 Venezuela          274.6    257.1      6.8   390.5    -29.7    266.9      274.8     -2.9
 TOTAL              534.4    460.3     16.1   590.6     -9.5    476.1      438.8      8.5
                                                                                         
 Middle East                                                                             
 Oman                31.8      0.0       --     0.0       --     10.8        0.0       --
 Iraq               151.0    276.0    -45.3   216.1    -30.1    217.0      237.0     -8.4
 Qatar               59.5     29.2    104.1    28.2    111.4     38.9        9.7    300.8
 Kuwait               0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      7.7        0.0       --
 S. Arabia          120.4    207.0    -41.8   211.6    -43.1    163.1      249.3    -34.6
 U.A.E.             175.2     95.8     82.8    46.3    278.4    155.7      115.0     35.4
 TOTAL              537.9    608.0    -11.5   502.1      7.1    593.1      611.0     -2.9
                                                                                         
 Europe                                                                                  
 North sea            0.0      0.0       --    18.7   -100.0      0.0       13.6   -100.0
 TOTAL                0.0      0.0       --    18.7   -100.0      0.0       13.6   -100.0
                                                                                         
 C.I.S.                                                                                  
 Azerbaijan           0.0      0.0       --    33.9   -100.0      0.0       11.7   -100.0
 Kazakhstan          30.7    100.1    -69.4     0.0       --     74.0        0.0       --
 TOTAL               30.7    100.1    -69.4    33.9     -9.5     74.0       11.7    534.0
                                                                                         
 Africa                                                                                  
 Nigeria              0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0        9.8   -100.0
 Angola               0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      8.6       22.1    -61.2
 Cameroon             0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0        7.5   -100.0
 Chad                 0.0      0.0       --    31.0   -100.0     21.1       10.7     97.9
 Egypt               18.1      0.0       --     0.0       --     11.4        0.0       --
 Ghana                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0       32.1   -100.0
 Sudan                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0       20.1   -100.0
 Eq Guinea            0.0     23.5   -100.0     0.0       --     14.6       14.4      1.4
 Algeria              0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --     10.6       32.0    -66.8
 TOTAL               18.1     23.5    -23.2    31.0    -41.7     66.4      148.6    -55.4
                                                                                         
 USA                124.4    134.5     -7.5   182.5    -31.8    106.6       74.6     42.8
 TOTAL ALL         1245.4   1326.4     -6.1  1358.8     -8.3   1316.1     1298.3      1.4
 
    NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in February, but discharged in March. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
